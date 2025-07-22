Full speed ahead

It’s full speed ahead for the Etihad Rail project in the UAE. In order to get construction work completed for the launch in 2026, a number of roads will be temporarily closed as work progresses across the seven emirates.

The latest road closure announced was Mleiha Road in Sharjah.

Roadworks have been in full swing in the cultural city, with the emirate announcing a two-month road closure of streets connecting Mleiha Road and Sharjah Ring Road, near University Bridge. The closure is expected to last until August 30, 2025.

How will the Etihad Rail benefit Sharjah residents?

Those who make the regular commute between Dubai and Sharjah (and other emirates) face bumper-to-bumper traffic, especially during peak hours.

When the Etihad Rail opens, many will opt for this mode of transportation, which will get them to their destination a lot quicker.

This, in turn, will also get cars off the road, reducing traffic for those who do opt to stick to their cars.

Other road closures announced

In Dubai, there are also the Dubai Metro Blue Line, which is also making progress to meet its target opening date of September 9, 2029. Similar to the Etihad Rail, a number of roads in Dubai will have to be temporarily closed as construction takes place.

This includes Mirdif, a neighbourhood in Eastern Dubai. The closures include the roundabout intersection between 5th and 8th Street near City Centre Mirdif. Cars will be diverted from 5th to 8th towards City Centre Mirdif, and vice versa from 8th to 5th Street towards Algeria Street.

Mall visitors will have to use an alternative route to access the parking area.

In another part of the city, closures have been announced in Dubai Academy City. The diversions include the closing of 63 Street in both directions in front of the German International School. Alternative entry and exit points have been provided for the school.

