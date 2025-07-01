Air Arabia has so many key destinations for expats

The Dubai summer season; temperatures are up, schools are out, traffic is dead and things quieten down around the city. It’s also common that expats flock to their home countries, many heading all over the world. This demand for flights unfortunately drives up prices, but not for Air Arabia as it has announced a huge summer sale.

Air Arabia has special discounts if you fly out from Sharjah Airport or Ras Al Khaimah , and the summer sale is starting from Dhs169 for one way tickets.

These are the destinations that you can get to easily and cheaply:

Delhi

Jaipur

Kochi

Bahrain

Kuwait

Muscat

Jeddah

Beirut

Kiev

Moscow

Colombo

With a fleet of 83 aircraft, Air Arabia has over 200 routes across the Middle East, Europe, North Africa, and Asia. Think routes to Amsterdam, Barcelona, Bangkok, Doha, Krakow, Madrid, Rome, Venice and more.

There have been various flight disruptions and cancellations in the UAE in the past few weeks, however things seem to be getting back to normal now. Emirates have released some guidance for travellers for the weeks ahead as the airports in the UAE pick up with all the summer flyers.

