It’s peak season at Sharjah Airport – here’s your game plan

Sharjah Airport is about to get very busy. Over 800,000 passengers are expected to fly out between July 1 and 15, making it one of the peak travel windows of the summer. If you’re flying soon, here’s what to know before you go.

Peak travel is here

The airport has rolled out a full plan to handle the volume, promising efficient check-in, smart service points, and more customer support on the ground. But still, expect crowds. Arrive early (three hours, minimum) and check with your airline before heading out.

Online check-in is your best friend

Air Arabia and other UAE carriers are urging passengers to use online check-in. It’s quick, stress-free, and means you can skip a queue or two – which is never a bad idea when the airport is at capacity.

Travel bounce-back

Flight schedules are stabilising following recent regional tensions and the temporary pause on some routes. Following the reopening of airspace, most UAE airlines (including Air Arabia) are back on track. Flights that were paused are gradually resuming, especially across the Middle East.

Stay one step ahead

It’s a busy time to fly – but with a bit of planning, you’ll breeze through it. Sharjah Airport is encouraging travellers to stay in touch with their airlines for real-time updates. Use smart kiosks where you can, travel light if possible, and keep essentials handy. Plus, Sharjah Airport Authority has increased its staff and support across terminals – including help desks and smart tech to guide you through.