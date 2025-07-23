The answer to your retail therapy needs, now in a family edition

Done the homegrown way – immersive Dubai pop-up Curated Playlist is bringing together some of the best, most well-loved regional brands under one roof at this incredible experience in October, this time in a family edition. Think shopping, activations and all the food, perfect for a family day out.

This is all about that retail therapy, and you can’t miss it. Gear up for the season with an all-new everything wardrobe, deck out your kitchen, deck out your little ones, stock up on skincare essentials, change up your makeup look and get stuck into loads of fun family activations – the world of Curated Playlist is your oyster.

Taking place in Al Khayat Avenue in Al Quoz, the pop-up will run over three days, from October 10 to 12. You have a full three days to shop local and global favourites, experience limited-edition brand activations and workshops, and keep the little ones happy and busy with exciting things to do.

This is the chance to get all your favourite regional brands in one space, or if you’re looking to get into discovering new ones that will become your go-to’s. Products available range from fashion to skincare, haircare, makeup, jewellery, bags, beachwear, activewear, homewear, childrenswear and beyond.

Here’s what went down at the last one

The last edition was a massive success – the crowds showed up to The Plaza at One Za’abeel over two weekends in May. Themed around all things summer, the pop-up brought local and global favourites, limited-edition brand activations and workshops.

Some of the brands spotted included Fenty Beauty, Mozari Jewels, Whind, Buthaina Official, Fabula Jewels, Sunculture, Hiba Hasbini, Acqui, On Skin, Peach Jam, Shukr, Tresor, Bayrut Express, Le Soleil, Plated Ceramics, By Gee, Kais, The Missing Element and more – so you can expect some cool vendors at the Dubai pop-up this time around as well.

Curated Playlist, The Plaza, Al Khayat Avenue, Al Quoz, Oct 10 to 12, @curatedplaylist.dxb

