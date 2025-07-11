The NearlyParents Podcast is live for the Dubai Comedy Festival 2025

Dubai Comedy Festival 2025 has just got even funnier as the latest lineup announcement will certainly be sure to make you giggle. Made in Chelsea royalty, couple Jamie Laing and Sophie Habboo have just been announced as the newest who will grace the Dubai Opera stage. The duo will be bringing their latest version of their podcast NearlyParents on Saturday, October 11. You may recognise an earlier version of the podcast as NewlyWeds, which brought the same level of laughs as they discussed the highs and lows of being freshly married.

The couple revealed their pregnancy in June and fans can expect a hilarious performance of sharp wit, raw honesty and lots of oversharing as they navigate everything it means to become parents. Take a look at the antics on their Instagram page @nearlyparentspodcast.

There have been a number of amazing acts announced for the festival, such as Tom Segura, Akaash Singh, Morgan Jay, Joanne McNally and more. There was a second release of incredible acts, Amer Zahr, Redouane Bougheraba, Ivan Abramov, Gaurav Kapoor amongst the big names scheduled to perform.

The Details:

Location: Dubai Opera

Date: Saturday, October 11 2025

Time: Doors open at 5.30pm and show starts at 6pm

Cost: From Dhs250