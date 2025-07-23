You’ll need to clear your traffic fines before renewing your residency

In a move aimed at boosting road safety and encouraging timely fine payments, Dubai has launched a new pilot system that links traffic fine settlements to residency visa issuance and renewals.

Under this initiative, rolled out by the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA), residents looking to renew or apply for their visa will be prompted to pay any outstanding traffic fines as part of the process.

Fines before visas

But don’t worry, this isn’t a hard block. Authorities have clarified that the system does not completely stop your visa process. Instead, it serves as a reminder to settle fines either in full or via an installment plan before completing residency procedures.

In a press briefing held this week, Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director General of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) in Dubai, urged residents to respect local laws and take responsibility for pending penalties, according to Gulf News

How does it work

The system is currently in its pilot phase, and while it’s not yet citywide, the initiative aligns with Dubai’s broader efforts to promote compliance, accountability, and safer roads across the emirate.

So if you’ve got a visa renewal coming up, it might be time to check for any lingering fines and sort them before your next appointment.

Recently launched traffic fine discounts

Good news for drivers in Sharjah and Abu Dhabi, a new traffic fine discount initiative has just been recently introduced to encourage timely payments. Motorists can now benefit from a 35% discount on traffic fines if paid within 60 days of the violation date. If you miss the initial window, there’s still a chance to save a 25% discount applies if you settle the fine after 60 days but within one year.

However, it’s important to note that these discounts do not apply to serious traffic violations.

Image: Archive