Because there’s so much more to see than just Tokyo…

Japan is a country of contrasts. From ancient temples steeped in centuries of legends, to modern vending machines dropping everything from hot corn soup to the delights of yakitori in a can, this country of calm chaos is one of the safest and easiest countries to travel around.

While many of us carry postcards in our minds of iconic snapshots of Tokyo’s neon lights, snowcapped Mount Fuji or Kyoto’s geishas gliding past wooden teahouses, Japan offers a layered tapestry that blends tradition with innovation. Whether you’re planning to check that dream cherry blossom trip off your bucket list, taking the road less travelled during shoulder season, or exploring the countryside to savour cups of tea with monks, Japan is home to experiences unlike anywhere else.

With a variety of flight options from the UAE, Japan is accessible, and once there, it is very easy to navigate around for groups, families or solo adventure seekers. The Japan Rail Pass is essential when travelling between cities and must be purchased before arriving in Japan. This pass allows you hop on and off most Japan Rail trains, including the Shinkansen (bullet train), allowing you to go from seeing the green blur of rice paddies through passing train windows, to the popular swirl of a cup of matcha being whisked in one of the back alleys of Tokyo – hassle free and in the blink of an eye.

Japan thrives on contradictions – it’s a country that is incredibly progressive and modern, while remaining fiercely traditional, frenetic and serene. Taking in the must-see sights, particularly on a first-time visit, will feed an Instagram fuelled appetite, but don’t be afraid to step off the regular tourist path – spend a night in a capsule hotel, belt out karaoke until the early hours of the morning, taste the strangest items on the menu, and learn to love a convenience food store (trust me, they are life-changing)!

One word of advice on any trip to Japan, is to not rush. Embrace the quirks and lean into the whispers of locals, wander through the quirky villages, and if you stay here long enough or surrender to the current that will inevitably draw you back, you’ll notice the choreography in the rituals of the tea ceremony that match the falling drops on a commuters umbrella on a rainy morning. Every corner of the country offers unique theatre, and you will find yourself with a front row seat.

Where to Stay

Luxury : Aman Tokyo, Hoshinoya Kyoto, Park Hyatt Tokyo.

: Aman Tokyo, Hoshinoya Kyoto, Park Hyatt Tokyo. Mid-range : Hotel Gracery Shinjuku, Cross Hotel Osaka, Mitsui Garden Hotel.

: Hotel Gracery Shinjuku, Cross Hotel Osaka, Mitsui Garden Hotel. Budget : Capsule hotels (like Nine Hours), Toyoko Inn.

: Capsule hotels (like Nine Hours), Toyoko Inn. Traditional: Try a ryokan (traditional inn) in Kyoto, Hakone, or Takayama for tatami rooms, futons, and multi-course Japanese dinners.

Must-Visit Cities & Regions

Tokyo

Japan’s capital is a sprawling metropolis that mixes ancient shrines with futuristic skyscrapers.

Highlights:

Shibuya Crossing : The world’s busiest pedestrian crossing.

: The world’s busiest pedestrian crossing. Asakusa & Senso-ji Temple : Tokyo’s oldest Buddhist temple.

: Tokyo’s oldest Buddhist temple. Harajuku : Fashion central, and Meiji Shrine is just nearby.

: Fashion central, and Meiji Shrine is just nearby. Odaiba: Waterfront area with shopping, entertainment, and Rainbow Bridge views.

Culinary stops not to miss in Tokyo:

Ushigoro – The beef is so tender it will make you tear.

Hachibei – Skewered chicken, cooked with divine intervention.

Bochi Bochi – Japanese pancakes deserving of a Nobel Prize.

RyuGin – A three star Michelin Star private dining experience like no other (reservations are accompanied by a pre-arrival contract).

Sushi Shin – A branch of Hokkaido’s Michelin three star Sushi Miyakawa

Kirin Sushi – Disguised down an alley, simple and delicious

Kyoto

Once Japan’s capital, Kyoto is the cultural heartland of the country, home to over 1,000 temples.

Highlights:

Fushimi Inari Shrine : Famous for its thousands of red torii gates.

: Famous for its thousands of red torii gates. Arashiyama Bamboo Grove : A dreamy bamboo forest near the river.

: A dreamy bamboo forest near the river. Kinkaku-ji (Golden Pavilion): A Zen temple covered in gold leaf.

Osaka

A more relaxed and food-focused city, Osaka is known for its nightlife and street food.

Highlights:

Minami & Dotonbori : Neon lights and delicious eats (takoyaki, okonomiyaki).

: Neon lights and delicious eats (takoyaki, okonomiyaki). Osaka Castle : A picturesque historical site.

: A picturesque historical site. Universal Studios Japan: Great for families and movie lovers.

Hiroshima

A city with a tragic past and a hopeful spirit.

Highlights:

Peace Memorial Park & Museum : A moving tribute to those lost in the atomic bomb.

: A moving tribute to those lost in the atomic bomb. Miyajima Island: Known for the floating torii gate of Itsukushima Shrine.

Hakone

Ideal for a day trip or overnight stay from Tokyo.

Highlights:

Hot springs (onsen) .

. Views of Mount Fuji: From Lake Ashi or the Hakone Ropeway.

From Lake Ashi or the Hakone Ropeway. Open-Air Museum: Home to works by Picasso and Henry Moore.

Words: Zahirah Marty, Images Andrew Marty