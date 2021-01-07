A chance to channel your inner Uma Thurman…

If you’ve seen Quentin Tarantino’s 2004 blockbuster Kill Bill, you’ll likely remember Uma Thurman’s famous fight scene in a Tokyo restaurant. The Bride Vs Gogo scene was shot in Gonpachi Restaurant, which has now become synonymous with the movie.

Here’s a quick reminder:

Gonpachi is known not only for appearing in the film, but also its incredible authentic Japanese cuisine. If you’re into fresh soba noodles, kushi-style grilled skewers, and tempura, then you’ll be pleased to know Gonpachi has opened a branch right here in Dubai.

The original restaurant has a large open seating area, with wicker sliding doors, an industrial-style metal staircase and and deep orange fabric decorations. The room glows from white lantern lights, while the furniture is made from dark wood.

Gonpachi has seven restaurants already, all in Japan, so this will be the first time the brand has opened in the Middle East. Gonpachi Nishi-Azabu is also known for being the location of former-US President Bush and former-Prime Minister Koizumi’s Izakaya Summit.

We’re yet to see a glimpse of the new venue but we imagine it will be inspired by the design and decoration of the Tokyo restaurant. It can be found on the Boulevard of Dubai’s Al Habtoor City.

You can make reservations in advance by emailing reservations@gonpachidubai.ae.

Gonpachi Dubai, Boulevard, Al Habtoor City, Sheikh Zayed Road, daily 6pm to midnight. @gonpachidubai

Image: Gonpachi Nishi-Azabu