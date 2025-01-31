The UAE goes from strength to strength as a traveller’s dream…

Frequent fliers, travel enthusiasts and close to an estimated 2 million Pakistani citizens residing in the UAE will be interested to note the UAE will soon have more low-cost flights flying out to the South Asian nation of Pakistan.

If you’re wondering what we’re referring to, it’s just been announced that flight routes between the UAE and as many as 5 new Pakistani cities will be launched in the next 3 months.

Who will you be flying with?

While as many as 8 major airlines, including the UAE’s national carrier, Etihad Airways, Emirates, flydubai, Air Arabia, PIA and others currently operate flights between both nations out of Zayed International Airport (AUH), Dubai International Airport (DXB) and Sharjah International Airport (SHJ), it’s been confirmed the new destinations will be serviced by Abu Dhabi-based low cost airline Wizz Air (2 destinations), as well as Pakistan’s AirSial (3 destinations), a carrier based out of Sialkot International Airport (SKT) in the country’s Punjab province, which will be making its UAE debut with these new routes.

Why is this a great idea?

Because an estimated figure of over 1.6 million Pakistani expats reside in the UAE, employed across various sectors.

The UAE’s geographical positioning makes it a traveller’s dream, whether it’s for those that are looking to explore the world or simply travel back home to loved ones, and a massive portion of its expat population belongs to countries located within 6 hours by air travel.

While the UAE already operates flights to Karachi, Lahore and Pakistan’s capital, Islamabad, new route details and flight schedules will be revealed in the weeks to come. Which new destinations to you think could be added to the list?

