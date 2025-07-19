Come home…

The Spot

Perhaps one of Dar Wasl’s finest offerings – A Normal Day surprises you with the softness of it all, claiming a quiet corner in Dubai’s madness. It’s not loud, not cluttered or confusing with too many fixtures, too many people, too many things on the menu. Time slows down here, enveloping you with a kind of homely ease.

The Vibe

Draped in shades of brown and rust, A Normal Day paints a cool, casual picture, the kind that’s all the rage in Dubai right now. Part of an incoming renaissance of sorts of casual dining after the tidal wave that was the ‘luxury’ restaurant, it occupies a niche of it’s own. The whole space is designed to feel like the living room of a lived-in home, full of character and personal detail. A wooden display with books, candelabras and records, collected art, corners of curated greenery, pools of gentle sunlight and quiet calm.

The Food and Drinks

Created by Chef Illia Andriushyn, the menu is all about taking the very best of the comfort classics we all know and love and simply, making them better. Timeless in nature, it’ll take you through leisurely lunches to languid dinner, warming up your appetite with familiarity and flavour – fresh, quality, seasonal. Some of these include the avo and mango toast, perfect for breakfast, the AND shakshuka, hot and hearty, the layered lasagna, rich, creamy and will solve all your problems, the cacio e pepe, one of the best we’ve ever had, and the breakfast bun, a champions breakfast through and through. While staying true to the favourites, there are also some inventive bits. The date bonbons, Medjool date butter, brioche bread; cue-ki carpaccio, kiwi, cucumber, pistachio and burrata. The spot is unlicensed, but the beverages don’t falter, with specialty cold brews, rose and raspberry lemonades, iced teas and more.

The Service

Bright smiles and keen, watchful hospitality – that is the service at A Normal Day. The staff makes you feel welcome, at home, floating around quietly in the background. You’re fed quickly, no matter what you order, which is great for patrons who arrive hungry.

What to Order

Date bonbons

Breakfast bun

Eggplant beetroot dip

Honey Cake

What’s On the Bill

Expect to pay around Dhs300–400 for two, including drinks.

The Final Say

What’s On Verdict: Come home to A Normal Day to discover new favourites and rediscover old ones.

Location: A Normal Day, Dar Wasl Mall, Dubai

Times: Daily, 9am to 10pm

Contact: (0) 50 884 9254 | @normalday.ae

Reservations: Recommended for weeknights/weekends

Images: Supplied