One summer, endless stories

Picture this – 17 legendary movies, from across eras and genres, all packed into one season. That is the Summer of Classics at Cinema Akil this season, back to our screens for another run. We love Cinema Akil and we’re positive they love us because some of the movies on this list will make your heart sing as you move through space and time on celluloid.

The idea of a summer of classics is that when the steady stream of new movies starts to dwindle during this season, we look back in time and rediscover the best classics out there. This roster of carefully curated movies will take you all around the world.

On this list we have cult favourites, beloved classics, obscure gems and underrated titles – this is a tribute to these timeless world masterpieces, some of which will be celebrating landmark anniversaries.

When we say classics, we really mean it – think flicks like Rebel Without a Cause, Batman Begins, Braveheart, Edward Scissorhands, Grand Budapest Hotel and more.

Tickets, along with the calendar of screenings and further information about the movies, are available to purchase on cinemaakil.com. The schedule for the month is yet to be released, so stay tuned on the website and on the socials for that.

Find the full list of movies below

Memento (2000)

(2000) Undine (2020)

(2020) Braveheart (1995)

(1995) La Haine (1995)

(1995) The Money Order/Mandabi (1968)

(1968) The Gold Rush (1925)

(1925) Dead Poets Society (1989)

(1989) Edward Scissorhands (1990)

(1990) Rebel Without a Cause (1955)

(1955) Before Sunrise (1995)

(1995) Before Sunset (2004)

(2004) Batman Begins (2005)

(2005) The Grand Budapest Hotel (2014)

(2014) The Phantom of the Opera (2004)

@cinemaakil

Images: Filmgrab