From sunrise to moonlight dips, your swimwear deserves attention

As we dive into the height of summer, night swims and late dips in the sea are officially in. But let’s be real, plenty of us are still braving the heat for a midday swim too. Whether you’re cooling off after dark or catching rays under the sun, one thing’s for sure: you’ve got to do it in style. From bold bikinis to sleek one-pieces, we’ve rounded up exclusively online swimwear brands worth adding to your wardrobe for your next splash.

Alda On Skin

Founded by Beatriz Nagarian-Perez, Alda on Skin is a Dubai based swimwear label inspired by the founder’s island roots in the Seychelles and her deep love for the sea, sand, and everything beachy. Born out of a personal journey toward self-acceptance, the brand is all about helping women feel confident and comfortable in their own skin. Beatriz designs each piece herself, testing every style to ensure it not only looks beautiful but feels effortless to wear. With a focus on soft, sustainable fabrics and limited-edition collections, Alda on Skin recently rebranded is where timeless design meets body-positive purpose.

Discover swimwear that celebrates you, shop online at aldaonskin.com

@aldaonskin

Chic Le Frique

A Dubai-based fashion label created by Sara Rahbari in 2018 with a bold vision to design pieces that speak to the confident, classy woman who doesn’t just wear fashion, she wears her feelings. While the brand curates high-street pieces from international labels, its in-house line stands out for its timeless cuts, statement silhouettes, and distinctive flair.

“Crafted for the bold, designed to be timeless” Chic Le Frique continues to celebrate individuality with fashion that empowers.

Explore the collection at chiclefrique.com

@chiclefrique_official

Beach City

Beach City founded in Dubai by Daisy Raffan is a trend-led swimwear and resortwear brand made for sunseekers who love to stand out. Known for bold colours, crinkle textures, and flattering cuts, the brand offers everything from sleek one-pieces to statement bikinis. Each collection is designed to make you feel confident whether you’re at a beach club or poolside on holiday.

Turn up the heat and shop at shopbeachcity.com

@shopbeachcity

Ya Omri

Founded in 2021 by Helen A, Ya Omri is a Dubai based label rooted in culture, confidence, and self-expression. Inspired by the vibrant spirit of the Middle East, the brand celebrates women through meaningful designs that honour individuality and authenticity. The name “Ya Omri” Arabic for “my life, my love” reflects this purpose at its core.

Blending thoughtful craftsmanship with sustainable materials, each piece is created to last and empower. With East African, London, and Middle Eastern influences, Ya Omri brings a global, soulful perspective to modern swimwear for every woman and every body.

Discover more at yaomriswimwear.com

@ya_omri_swimwear

