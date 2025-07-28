Raise a glass to weekday sips in Abu Dhabi at these amazing bars

If you’re looking for the best bars to check out in Abu Dhabi this week, we have just the list for you, with something for everyone – from romantic rooftop haunts to beachside free-spirited bars and sultry nights out. Take your pick.

For a bit of romance: Glo

Glo, Rosewood Abu Dhabi’s gorgeous outdoor lounge, boasts a great happy hour menu that includes paloma cocktails, house beverages and more. It’s also right by The Galleria Al Maryah Island, so you’re only steps away from one of the capital’s most bustling retail and lifestyle hotspots. Win-win.

Location: Rosewood Abu Dhabi, Al Maryah Island

Times: Sunday to Thursday, 12pm to 1am, Friday and Saturday, 12pm to 2am

Contact: (0) 2 813 5520

@rosewoodabudhabi

For the high-flyers: Perlage

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bar Perlage (@barperlageae)



Luxe bubbly bar and lounge, Perlage has had capitalites wowed from the get-go, since their launch in late 2023. Deep red hues and signature speakeasy vibes welcome you to chic luxury like few other spots do, and you’ll want to kick back and relax as you show up at your finest to enjoy this experience. It’s theatrical, it’s sultry, and it’s where you want to be this week.

Location: The Galleria Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi

Times: Tuesday to Sunday, 8pm to 3am

Contact: (0) 58 288 8164

@barperlageae

For an elegant night out: Paradiso

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paradiso Abu Dhabi (@paradisoabudhabi)

Globally acclaimed from Cannes to Abu Dhabi, Paradiso is a picture-perfect spot bringing La Dolce Vita to Yas Island. With white table-clothed tables, a coastally-inspired menu, and a refined ambience, it’s an all-box ticking spot for lunch or dinner with your significant other. Overlooking the stunning Yas Island Waterfront, what could possibly be more romantic than the lull of the ocean paired with incredible Mediterranean cuisine?

Location: Yas Bay Waterfront Pier, Yas Island

Times: Sunday to Thursday, 12pm to 11pm, Friday and Saturday, 12am to 1am

Contact: (0) 50 437 2869

@paradisoabudhabi

For something different: Shala Beach Lounge

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @shalaabudhabi



‘Shala’ is derived from Sanskrit and means ‘home,’ and this venue at Park Hyatt Abu Dhabi offers exactly that to the capital’s free-spirited wanderers. Here, sea views are paired with plush cushions bearing macrame cotton tassels, ornamental feathers, a fire pit, soft linen banquets and natural wood finishes. The design of this Abu Dhabi beach bar taps into that same beach-shack soul that you’d expect to find in bohemian haunts like Tulum, or the Ibizan town of Playa d’en Bossa.

Location: Park Hyatt Abu Dhabi Hotel & Villas, Saadiyat Island

Times: Thursday to Sunday, 5pm to 1am

Contact: (0) 2 407 1234

@shalaabudhabi

Images: Socials