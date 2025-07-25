Raise a glass to weekend in Abu Dhabi at these amazing bars

If you’re looking for the best bars to check out in Abu Dhabi this weekend, we have just the list for you, something for everyone, from romantic nights out to sultry speakeasies and time travelling to the past. Take your pick.

For a bit of romance: Marta Lounge

Few locations boast an address as fabulous as Marta: the rooftop lounge is set above Fouquet’s Abu Dhabi at the Louvre. This speakeasy-style bar and restaurant oozes Parisienne sophistication, with plush cushioned chairs, art deco lights and gold accents. It’s open throughout the day for those combining a date night with an afternoon of culture, but ramps up the romance come nightfall.

Location: Marta Bar, Louvre Abu Dhabi

Times: Friday and Saturday, 12pm to 10.30pm, Sunday, 12pm to 10pm

Contact: (0) 50 699 6781

@fouquets.abudhabi

For the high-flyers: Dragon’s Tooth

Tucked behind a discreet doorway at Dai Pai Dong in Rosewood Abu Dhabi, Dragon’s Tooth is one of the capital’s more intriguing speakeasies. Inspired by 1920s Shanghai, the bar’s moody interior – with its dark woods, brass detailing, and low lighting – sets the tone for a night of quiet cocktails and conversation.

Location: Dragon’s Tooth, Inside Dai Pai Dong, Rosewood Abu Dhabi

Times: Friday and Saturday, 5pm to 2am, Sundays, 5pm to 1am

Contact: (0) 2 813 5520

@rosewoodabudhabi

For an elegant night out: Library Bar

For a sophisticated night out, this is one you shouldn’t miss. Located at Al Bateen’s Abu Dhabi EDITION, Library Bar regularly ranks among the capital’s top bars, and there’s never a bad time to find out why. They consistently host exciting takeovers featuring big names from around the world, and have an exciting menu that’s waiting to be unravelled.

Location: Library Bar, The EDITION, Abu Dhabi

Times: Friday and Saturday, 5pm to 2am, Sunday, 5pm to 1am

Contact: @librarybarabudhabi

For something different: The Hideaway

Step back in time to the roaring twenties, and lose yourself to a speakeasy vibe native to The Windy City when you find your way to The Hideaway, at the Four Seasons Abu Dhabi. Get set for one surprise after another, as you enjoy the exclusivity and attention-to-detail this venue has to offer. Hint: turn into What’s On Abu Dhabi’s Restaurant of the Year, Butcher & Still, and then ask around – you just might find it. Speakeasy? Private dining? Decide for yourself.

Location: Butcher and Still, Four Seasons Abu Dhabi, The Galleria Al Maryah Island

Times: Daily, 4pm to 12am

Contact: (0) 2 333 2444

@fsabudhabi

Images: Socials