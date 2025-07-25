For your weekend sips, check out these buzzy bars in Dubai

The weekend is here, which means it’s time to let your hair down and head out into town (if that’s your thing). If you’re looking for the best bars to check out in Dubai this weekend, we have just the list for you – something for everyone, from classy jazz lounges to Indian aunty bars and underground vibes. Take your pick.

For the cool kids: Electric Pawn Shop

Under the neon red lights of Electric Pawn Shop, a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it bar in the H Hotel, guests are invited to enjoy an array of unique concoctions and cool tunes. This cool underground spot is the brainchild of a duo of music maestros, who’ve themed their underground bar on New York’s Chinatown in the 1970s. Electric Pawn Shop’s main beat might be its music – a regular rotation of local and international DJs spin here – but its drinks aren’t to be missed.

Location: Electric Pawn Shop, The H Dubai

Times: Friday and Saturday, 12pm to 3am, Sunday, 12pm to 1.30am

Contact: (0) 50 586 5510

@electricpawnshop

For the high-flying: Galaxy Bar

Galaxy Bar, as the name suggests, is a space-stars-cosmos-themed venue. This ultra-luxury late-night lounge is ranked number 50 in the World’s 50 Best Bars, and runs on an ‘if you know, you know’ profile, and with capacity for only a handful of guests at a time, it’s not easy to get a reservation but it’s worth the wait.

Location: Galaxy Bar, DIFC

Times: Friday and Saturday, 9pm to 4am, closed on Sundays

Contact: (0) 50 513 5908

@galaxybardxb

For an elegant night out: Jass Lounge

This is the jazz and blues lounge you need to go to for a night of sweet live music and drinks. Jass Lounge serves no food but it has an extensive menu of craft cocktails you can sip on while you enjoy the daily live performances. Glitzy, glamorous and incredibly chic, this is perfect for your sit down night out. It’s a bit compact but that is what makes for the charm of the space and the atmosphere it has to offer – intimate, luxurious and very exclusive.

Location: Jass Lounge, DIFC

Times: Friday and Saturday, 6pm to 3am, Sunday, 8pm to 2am

Contact: (0) 50 912 4242

@jasslounge

For something different: Flying Elephant

In an interesting transformation of the Novotel Al Barsha, Flying Elephant is the brand new cocktail bar and speakeasy to come to the property and to Dubai’s mixology scene. Inspired by the Bombay, before it was Mumbai, of the 1950s and 60s, when the Prohibition was peaking and the secretive ‘aunty bars’ were where you went for a rebellious night out, Flying Elephant will take you through the different worlds of India in a sultry setting. The bites are inspired by the variety of Indian cuisine and this is one spot you can go to for a little something different.

Location: Flying Elephant, Novotel Al Barsha

Times: Friday and Saturday, 12pm to 3am, closed on Sundays

Contact: (0) 50 912 4242

@flyingelephant.ae

Images: Socials