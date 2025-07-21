Expect rare theatrical beauty

The winter season is months away, but a cool, wintery, magical performance is arriving early as Slava’s Snowshow is making its grand return to Dubai.

This year, the magic will unravel in October at the newly opened New Covent Garden Theatre at Mall of the Emirates. Performances will take place from Sunday, October 14 to 26.

Secure your seats to watch the spellbinding spectacle now via platinumlist.net for a starting price of Dhs200.

Why you shouldn’t miss Slava Snowshow in Dubai

The timeless show has enchanted the imagination of audiences all over the world, from the UK to the USA, Canada, Spain, Italy, and even Saudi Arabia. And every single performance has merited a standing ovation.

It has even picked up more than 25 international awards, including a West End Laurence Olivier Award for Best Entertainment, a Drama Desk Award in New York, a Broadway Tony nomination, and the Triumph Award in Russia.

It is perfect for the whole family, but adults in particular will be teleported back to their childhood – one where magic and fantasy combine into an unmissable experience.

Speaking on the show, Lisa Scott-Lee, founder of New Covent Garden Theatre, says, “This magical performance, with its whimsical magicians and captivating snow-filled spectacle, promises to transport our audience to a realm of wonder and joy.”

What makes the show so special?

Now, the joy of this show is that the timeless spectacle doesn’t only take place on stage. It includes plenty of audience participation. Don’t click away! Trust us, the enchanting showcase is sure to make even the Grinch walk away with a big smile on his face. Expect huge colourful bouncing balls in the audience, snowstorms, bubbles, and much more.

Location: New Covent Garden Theatre, Mall of the Emirates

Performance dates: October 14 to 26 | Tues to Thurs 7.30pm, Fri and Sat 4pm and 8pm, Sun 2pm to 6pm

Cost: from Dhs200

Contact: @newcoventgardendxb

Images: Supplied