RTA’s ‘Summer Without Accidents’ campaign aims to make Dubai roads safer this season

The summer months are a testing time for all, naturally, given the extreme temperatures and the effects that come with it. A brand new road safety campaign, ‘Summer Without Accidents’, by the Road and Transport Authority (RTA) is aiming to offer motorists in Dubai the support they need this season with a series of public services directives – reducing avoidable accidents and improving safety in mobility.

Launched in collaboration with the Ministry of Interior and Dubai Police, the campaign will run from July through to September, with a broader objective to achieve as part of the traffic awareness strategy for this peak season.

What are the directives?

Another important part of the campaign is to increase awareness about the importance of regular basic vehicle maintenance before any journey, and more in-depth checks at regular intervals throughout the season. Simple inspections like checking the tyre pressure, engine oil, coolant levels, and looking for fluid leaks before you set off can prevent mid-road breakdowns and reduce the risk of accidents.

RTA’s top tips for car health:

Make sure the air conditioning system works properly to keep the vehicle interior cool during extreme heat.

Check engine oil and radiator coolant levels regularly, as overheating is more likely in summer.

Maintain correct tyre pressure and replace worn tyres to avoid blowouts.

Keep the brake system clean and replace worn parts.

Clean windows and headlights for better visibility.

Avoid parking under direct sunlight for long periods to prevent the vehicle interiors and systems from overheating.

A point highlighted with extreme emphasis is children’s safety, a major summer hazard we have seen over the years. Parents have been urged by authorities to not leave their children behind in cars unattended, even if air-conditioned and even for a short period of time. Children can suffer from heatstroke or suffocation in a sealed car within minutes.

Where to look out for them?

The wide range of public outreach initiatives in the campaign include awareness messages displayed on digital billboards across the city, at Customer Happiness Centres, and on RTA’s smart apps and social media channels, with government and private sector partners also joining in to amplify the reach.

To spread the message further, RTA is engaging with the community through popular events such as Dubai Summer Surprises and student summer camps that attract public attention. Each awareness initiative is tailored to suit the event and audience, with special emphasis on reaching families and young drivers.

The effects of extreme heat

As the temperatures continue to climb, residents are being urged by the NCM and experts alike to protect themselves from the scorching temperatures by taking the necessary precautions to prioritise health and safety, as the temperatures are more than just uncomfortable. They pose serious risks to our health, and this in turn affects road safety.

Residents have been encouraged to stay indoors during peak hours, especially during daylight hours and in the afternoons, as well as wearing loose, light-coloured clothing, carrying umbrellas and sunglasses and wearing sunscreen. Hydration is key, and one must stay hydrated by intaking lots of water, electrolytes, and other refreshing fluids like anise, mint, hibiscus, and green tea.

