We pull into the city amidst sweeping farms of rice and towering, rust red brick kilns, seemingly some of the most lucrative sources of livelihood here – the state of Punjab contributes to about 9 to 12 per cent of India’s overall rice production, one of the highest in the country. Generational farming is a way of life, but so is the trade of their culture. Our tour around the central market of the city brings us to the doorstep of two of the most popular cultural exports of Patiala – the jutti and the phulkari work.

Sweety Singh has been running his namesake jutti store since 1947. A portly Sikh man with a permanent, powerhouse smile and a tender demeanour, he tells me his family came to Patiala from Pakistan during the Partition and bought this shop space to build their lives here. Sweety Jutti Store has been the same ever since – from the low roof to the signboard outside and the honest dedication to the craft. I’m overwhelmed by their hospitality, which I will relive over and over in the next few days, as he gently slides shoe after shoe on my feet with his own hands. In Patiala, daughters are taken very seriously, and I leave the store with a bag full of shoes and a tender familial connection.

Over at Jasprit Singh’s shop of phulkari fabrics, I am told this is also a family business, established in the 1950s and to this day, the store creates paid work for the women of Jasprit’s village. He rolls out dupatta after dupatta, in colours bright, bold and beautiful, adorned with mirrors, embellishments and sequins.