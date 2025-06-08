From music festivals to super sporting events…

June 26 to 29: Glastonbury Festival, England

Britain’s most celebrated music festival transforms a sleepy corner of Somerset into the ultimate destination for the biggest performers on the planet. This year’s line-up will see headline shows from Olivia Rodrigo, Charlie XCX, Neil Young, Rod Stewart and The 1975.

September 4 to 8: Italian Grand Prix, Italy

The historic Monza circuit is a fan-favourite, not least because it’s the home of one of motor racing’s most beloved teams, Ferrari. This circuit – one of the oldest on the calendar – is known as the “Temple of Speed”, and the thrilling 53 lap race is atop the bucket list of many F1 aficionados.

June 30 to July 13: Wimbledon, England

A quintessential highlight on the British sporting calendar, Wimbledon draws tennis’ sporting elite to the outskirts of London every summer for a fortnight of nail-biting action. But it’s as much about the off-court fun as it is the Centre Court drama, with celeb spotting, fashion and refreshing glasses of Pimms all part of the Wimbledon package.

July 16, 18 and 19: Lady Gaga presents The Mayhem Ball, Las Vegas, USA

Oasis, Beyonce, Lady Gaga – there are some upcoming music dubai whatson.ae on tour this summer. If you’re looking to see Mother Monster live this summer, The Mayhem Ball will take off from Las Vegas on July 16, travelling across the US over summer before heading across the pond for a string of UK and European dates. It’s her first tour since 2018, so expect a seriously wow-worthy production.

August 27 to September 6: Venice Film Festival, Italy

Venice has endless allure – its dazzling hotels, winding canals, gourmet food scene. But it comes alive to a whole new level with the annual return of the film festival at the end of August. The 2025 edition promises as much glitz and glamour as the 81 editions that have gone before it, with dazzling red carpet fashion, A-List celebrities, and a spotlight on cinema in all its forms.

July 18 to 20, 25 to 27: Tomorrowland, Belgium

This iconic electronic music festival sees some 400,000 sound hounds descend on Boom, Belgium across two weekends. With more than 15 stages and hundreds of renowned artists, it offers something for everyone. This year will see heavyweights including Axwell, Martin Garrix, Eric Prydz, Hardwell and Oliver Heldens among the headline set-spinners.

August 2 to 26: Edinburgh Fringe Festival, Scotland

For three weeks in August, the Scottish capital welcomes a takeover of creative energy from all corners of the planet. With more than 3,000 shows that span comedy, cabaret, circus, musical, opera and theatre, it’s a diverse showcase of entertainment that starts in the city’s top performing venues, but spills out into the streets, bars and outdoor areas.

July 4, 14, 22, August 5, 15, 24: Cannes Pyrotechnic Art Festival, France

While the film and then the advertising festival kickstart the summer season in Cannes, there’s more to look forward to before autumn comes to the French Riviera. The Cannes Pyrotechnics Art Festival takes place over six star-studded evenings, where some of the world’s finest pyrotechnics show off. Their skills with firework displays that illuminate the skies of Cannes with music, synchronisation and artistic flair.

