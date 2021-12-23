Another luxe hotel makes its way to the Palm…

The Palm Jumeirah’s luxury collection of hotels already includes brands like Anantara, Waldorf Astoria, Raffles, Atlantis and One&Only. But one more is set to add to their ranks, as ultra-luxury Six Senses resort has just been announced to join them.

Although it will be a while until Six Senses The Palm, Dubai welcomes guests – construction will begin next year and the first guests should be able to check-in from 2024 – when the resort does open on the Palm’s West Crescent, it will have just 60 hotel keys and 162 luxury branded residences.

The brand, which is famous for its wellness focus and impressive sustainability credentials, will also introduce over 60,000 square feet of amenities and facilities to ensure guests are well fed and entertained.

Expect an array of sustainably-driven restaurants and bars, plus impressive sports and leisure facilities such as a gym, squash court, pools and a dedicated private beach. At Six Senses The Palm, Dubai, there will also be a signature Six Senses Spa, plus a library, kids club and an interesting sounding longevity centre.

The first hotel and branded residences from Six Senses in the UAE is a partnership with Select Group, and alongside the hotel amenities, the chic residential units – which will be either elegant penthouses or chic villas -will come complete with their own leisure and business facilities including a micro farm, tennis and padel courts and dedicated running tracks set amongst lush, landscaped gardens.

Still to come

Dubai’s hotel scene is set to get some serious upgrades in the coming years, with a whole host of new openings to look forward to alongside Six Senses The Palm, Dubai.

In 2022, expect to check-in to the likes of the long-awaited Atlantis, The Royal, and Dorchester’s first Middle Eastern outpost – now called The Lana – which will arrive in Business Bay at the end of next year. Further down the line, FIVE Hotels & Resorts will debut FIVE Luxe on JBR in 2023. We’re packing our bags already…