Fuel prices in the UAE are changing this week – here’s when and what to expect

Motorists, take note: UAE fuel prices for August 2025 are set to be announced this Thursday, July 31. With July bringing a noticeable increase at the pump, many residents are now hoping for a price drop as the new month approaches.

The revised rates will be released by the UAE Fuel Price Committee and will take effect from Friday, August 1. Petrol and diesel prices in the UAE are adjusted monthly, based on global oil market trends, and can significantly impact the cost of living and transport.

A quick look at the current UAE petrol price:

In July 2025, petrol prices climbed after holding steady for two months:

Super 98 : Dhs2.70 (up from Dhs2.58 in June)

Special 95 : Dhs2.58 (up from Dhs2.47)

E-Plus 91 : Dhs2.51 (up from Dhs2.39)

Diesel: Dhs2.63 (up from Dhs2.45)

This increase followed a relatively stable start to the year, with prices hovering between Dhs2.57 and Dhs2.61 from April to June.

2025 fuel price snapshot:

January : Dhs2.61

February : Dhs2.74

March : Dhs2.73

April : Dhs2.57

May : Dhs2.58

June : Dhs2.58

July: Dhs2.70

While July saw one of the highest fuel prices so far this year, they’re still lower than the figures recorded in early to mid-2024.

2024 recap, a year of fluctuations:

January : Dhs2.82

February : Dhs2.88

March : Dhs3.03

April : Dhs3.15

May : Dhs3.34

June : Dhs3.14

July : Dhs2.99

August : Dhs3.05

September : Dhs2.90

October : Dhs2.66

November : Dhs2.74

December: Dhs2.61

With global oil markets showing signs of stability, there’s cautious optimism that August could bring some relief at the pump, but as always, it all depends on international pricing trends.

Stay tuned, we’ll update you the moment UAE petrol price new rates are confirmed.

All prices include the five per cent VAT.

Image: Archive