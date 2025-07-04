Plenty of fun right here in the capital

If you’re spending July in Abu Dhabi, we’ve rounded up the best things to do. From adrenaline-pumping performances to singing along with Jennifer Lopez, a must-see comedian and more.

Here are 10 awesome things to do in Abu Dhabi this July.

Torch those calories

When: until August 21

Want to burn fat without burning your skin? Abu Dhabi Summer Sports is here to save the day. Head to ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi, where you can get together with family and friends and enjoy all the top sports, from cricket to football, padel, volleyball and more heart-pumping sports. For little athletes, fun-filled activities await at the adventure zones. If you want to slow down and feel zen, there are yoga classes, too. Abu Dhabi Summer Sports will remain open over the summer until August 21. Download the ADSS app to book your spot, prices vary.

adsummersports.ae

Let your creativity run free

When: Various dates in July

Seed & Bloom has recently opened its doors in Al Raha Gardens Plaza, and it’s more than just a cafe. It’s a space where skills are nurtured and creativity is encouraged. You will find everything from a floral focaccia decorating class to cupcake decorating for the little ones and soulful sourdough sessions. It’s a great activity to bring people together and a great way to make new friends. It’s open for children of all ages. You can also enjoy freshly baked pastries, artisanal bread, vibrant salads, and hearty sandwiches. Take a look at the schedule and book here.

seedandbloomcafe.com

Witness the most thrilling family show on dirt

When: July 5

Drive the whole family down to Etihad Arena on July 5 to catch the Arenacross World Tour Finals. The show is filled with roaring engines, gravity-defying jumps, and jaw-dropping stunts – all unscripted. Head here early to enjoy the free Powersports Fanzone and explore the world of motorsport. You will meet pro riders, get autographs, and enjoy interactive family fun. Ticket prices start from Dhs350 and can be purchased here.

@etihadarena.ae

Bill Burr Live in Abu Dhabi

When: July 12

Get ready for a night of sharp wit and unapologetic humour as legendary comedian Bill Burr takes the stage at Etihad Arena. One of the boldest voices in comedy is bringing the laughs to Abu Dhabi for one night only.

Tickets from Dhs275.

@etihadarena.ae

World-class MMA action returns

When: July 26

Get ready, fight fans – UFC Fight Night is returning to the capital on July 26, and it’s shaping up to be one of the most anticipated sporting events of the summer. The epic night of action will be headlined by an explosive clash between former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker and former ONE Championship king Reinier de Ridder. The intense action is sure to have you on the edge of your seat. Tickets can be purchased online here for a starting price of Dhs295.

Let’s get loud with J Lo

When: July 29

The one and only J Lo is bringing her powerhouse performance to Etihad Arena. Expect all the chart-topping hits, killer moves, and an unforgettable night full of energy and star power. This is the concert you won’t want to miss. Tickets from Dhs345.

@etihadarena.ae

Beach nights at Hudayriyat Island

When: until September 30

Say hello to night swimming at Marsana East Beach, the capital’s first-ever beach experience that stays open after dark. Tucked away on the vibrant Hudayriyat Island, you can cool off after sunset, kick back on luxe loungers, and enjoy a beachside vibe that’s got chill written all over it. Read more here.

marsana.ae

Check out Quantum Dome Project

When: Until June 30, 2026

Love exploring the Louvre Abu Dhabi? There’s now a new family-friendly collective virtual reality experience to check out. The 40-minute experience will take you through the ages where you can discover breathtaking historical landscapes from Imperial Rome and Medieval Baghdad to Mughal India. Read more here, and make your bookings. PS. The VR Experience tickets include admission to Louvre Abu Dhabi.

louvreabudhabi.ae

Zoom over to Ferrari World

When: until August 31

Love all things fast? Ferrari World Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, is the place to be, but if you’ve made numerous pit stops in the past and are looking for something new, you can go experience Officina Maranello – a spectacular new live show. It takes place six days a week, with performances scheduled at 12.45pm, 3.30pm, and 5.30pm at the Red Theatre. The show offers viewers a dynamic behind-the-scenes look into the creation of the iconic Ferrari V12 engine, where we follow Dina, a brilliant lead engineer, and her energetic Tifosi team as they take on the creative and technical challenges of design, forging, testing, and final assembly. It’s Dhs345 per adult and Dhs295 per child. Purchase your tickets here.

ferrariworld.com

Explore the all-new Yas Waterworld expansion

The city’s most fun waterpark has had a glow-up, and it is now open so the public can now go and explore the new space. The new expansion includes over 20 new rides, slides, and experiences, and the new area will be a huge 13,445 sqm, boosting the park’s number of rides to a whopping 60 attractions. Purchase your tickets here for a starting price of Dhs295.

yaswaterworldyasisland.com

Images: supplied