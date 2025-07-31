Yes, there are ways to dodge Salik charges, but only at very specific times.

If you’re driving around Dubai and hoping to avoid toll deductions, there’s good news: there are certain windows when Salik won’t cost you a dirham. The catch? They’re only during off-peak hours.

Here’s your full guide to Salik timings, how to avoid getting charged twice, and which gates come with handy exceptions.fre

So when is Salik free?

While there’s no exemption on weekends or public holidays, Salik does go into sleep mode during off-peak hours. Here’s how it breaks down:

Regular Days (Monday to Saturday):

Peak hours (charged at Dhs6): 6am to 10am & 4pm to 8pm

Off-peak hours (charged at Dhs4): 10am to 4pm & 8pm to 1am

Free window: 1am to 6am

Yes, that’s right, if you’re cruising through a Salik gate in the early hours between 1am and 6am, there’s no charge.

The one-hour rule: how to avoid getting charged twice

Some Salik gates are part of what’s called the “one-hour rule” which means if you pass through certain gates within 60 minutes, you’ll only be charged once. Ideal for those taking slightly longer commutes or using highways with multiple toll points.

Here’s where it applies:

Al Mamzar North and South: Drive through both (in the same direction) within an hour, and you’ll only be charged once.

Al Safa North and South: Same deal, one charge within 60 minutes in the same direction.

Al Mamzar & Al Safa: If your route takes you through either gate and then the other (again, in the same direction), the rule still counts.

This is particularly handy for those taking E311, Al Ittihad Road or Sheikh Zayed Road.

Quick refresher: What is Salik?

Salik is Dubai’s electronic toll system. There are no physical toll booths, instead, your vehicle is scanned as you drive under the gate, and the fee is deducted from your account using technology.

To use Salik, all you need to do is:

Get a Salik tag and place it on your windshield. Register and activate it online. Keep some balance in your account. Drive as you normally would and the charge will be applied automatically.

Where are the gates in Dubai?

There are currently 10 active Salik gates around the city:

Al Safa North: Sheikh Zayed Road

Al Safa South: Sheikh Zayed Road

Al Barsha: Sheikh Zayed Road

Jebel Ali: Sheikh Zayed Road

Al Garhoud Bridge: Sheikh Rashid Road

Al Maktoum Bridge: Umm Hurair Road

Business Bay Crossing: Al Khail Road

Airport Tunnel: Beirut Street

Al Mamzar North: Al Ittihad Road

Al Mamzar South: Al Ittihad Road

Image: Archive