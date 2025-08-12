Abu Dhabi’s night beach has expanded to double its length

The soaring temperatures end up keeping beach fans at bay during the summer months, but thankfully Marsana East Beach on Hudayriyat Island, Abu Dhabi, remains open at night for people to enjoy a swim under the stars. And it has proven very popular, and in order to keep up with the public demand, the length of the beach has now doubled.

Since its opening at the beginning of July, the beach has witnessed an increasing number of visitors, not skipping the chance to enjoy the sea after sunset.

The beach’s initial length was around 140 metres, and it has now increased to 260 meters. That’s an addition of 120 metres added on. Along with the added length, there will also be an increase in the number of lifeguards, security personnel, and floodlights.

Visitors can choose to take a refreshing dip in the water, but if you prefer to stay dry, you can unwind and sit in the sand or relax on plush sun loungers dotted along the shoreline.

There will be complimentary towels and mini coolers stocked with chilled water also available.

For those craving a bite, they can order food and drinks on demand from Marsana’s cafés and restaurants via a QR code. There are eight participating outlets delivering directly to their beachside spot via the pickup station on the beach. Additionally, another seven outlets offer dine-in options.

Want to visit? Here are the details you need to know

The beach will remain open until 10pm on weekdays and until midnight on weekends.

But the splashing fun isn’t only limited to the waters. Every Saturday, visitors will be treated to beats from a popular DJ and as of August, they added an exciting fireshow to enhance the experience.

For more information, please visit hudayriyatisland.ae

Images: Supplied by Hudayriyat