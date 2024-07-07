See a different side of the city with these fun nighttime activities in Abu Dhabi…

Not to sound smug but we get about 363 days of sunshine here annually. Yet all those rays can be exhausting, and sometimes you just need a break from the constant blaze of the daytime sun. Fortunately, Abu Dhabi is just as cool after dark…

Here’s 12 awesome things to do after dark in Abu Dhabi.

Cycle the track at Yas Marina Circuit

Spend Wednesdays in the week this July and August breaking a sweat on Yas Marina Formula 1 track with ADSC TrainYas sessions. Whether you want to jog a lap, cycle, or take a leisurely walk at sunset, Yas Marina Circuit welcomes individuals of all fitness levels and ages to get fit in a unique setting. Bikes and helmets are available on site.

yasmarinacircuit.com

Go golfing after dark

For many people, night golf likely conjures images of belting drives at Topgolf or weaving a ball through windmills and waterfalls at miniature golf. But Abu Dhabi Golf Club offers classic play on The National Golf Course, illuminated by a state-of-the-art floodlight system that allows for play from dawn until dusk. With three different tee options, non-member prices start from Dhs455 for two ball.

@abudhabigolfclub

Feel the benefits of evening sound healing

Start your week off right with a guided sound healing session every Monday evening at Body Tree Studio. Sound healing is a technique that uses vibrations with Tibetan singing bowls and tuning forks in order to relax the mind and body, clear the subconscious and activate the body’s natural healing systems. It can relieve stress, and reduce pain and blood pressure.

@bodytreestudio

Play for aces under floodlights at Marina Padel

Appreciate those picturesque waterfront views at night while playing padel under floodlights at one of Marina Padel’s four outdoor courts. You can book night sessions up till 11pm after dark for Dhs175 for one hour (off peak) to Dhs250 for one hour (peak).

@marina.padel

Paddle under the stars

Visitors to Louvre Abu Dhabi can experience the museum as never before with a spot of nighttime sightseeing from the seat of a two-man kayak. Learn all about Louvre Abu Dhabi’s architecture and admire it all from a unique perspective. Tours take place from Tuesday to Sunday at 6am, 8am, 3.30pm, 5pm and 7pm and tickets cost Dhs126.

@louvreabudhabi

Play for a high score at Central

When the glow of the neon arcade calls, pocket your tokens and hit up Central in Yas Bay for an evening of bowling, air hockey and slick simulator entertainment. Pair delicious burgers and shakes with a bunch of sweet arcade bundle deals, and you’ve got yourself some wholesome after-dark fun.

@central_uae

Visit Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

One of Abu Dhabi’s most recognisable landmarks, the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque is a true architectural marvel, showcasing various styles from Islamic civilizations. A symbol of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan’s vision for tolerance and diversity, this wonder houses the tomb of Sheikh Zayed the founder of the UAE. Walk around, explore, and spend as long as you need to discover and admire the mosque. You can even join one of the free guided tours to understand the mosque’s historical significance, facts, figures, and cultural relevance better. The gleaming white marble and structural grandeur will make you want to take scores of pictures, as you admire art, architecture, culture and creativity. Tickets are free but should be pre-booked online.

Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, Al Rawdah, Abu Dhabi, Sat to Thurs 9am to 10pm, Fri 9am to 12pm and 3pm to 10pm. Tel: (0)2 419 1919. szgmc.gov.ae

Discover the Founder’s Memorial

A tribute to the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the founder and first president of the United Arab Emirates, the Founder’s Memorial is in the heart of the city and gives you stunning views of the city’s skyline. Designed on the values of Sheikh Zayed and with strong ties to the nation’s rich heritage, the memorial includes a central artwork known as The Constellation, which is a 3D portrait of Sheikh Zayed. Surrounding the memorial is the beautiful heritage garden, providing a peaceful and tranquil ambiance for visitors.

The Founder’s Memorial, Al Ras Al Akhdar, Abu Dhabi, daily, 9am to 10pm. Tel: (0)2 410 0100. @foundermemorial

Take a tour of the breathtakingly beautiful Qasr Al Hosn

Translated to ‘fortified palace’, or loosely to “castle of beauty”, Abu Dhabi’s Qasr Al Hosn stays true to its name, and is the oldest stone building in the capital. An ideal spot for lens-happy visitors in the capital, Qasr Al Hosn also includes a watch tower that speaks volumes about its history. Built in 1790, this majestic structure taps into Abu Dhabi’s culture and heritage element and has even been described as the “birthplace of Abu Dhabi”. This is one of those sites that has truly stood the test of the region, and the cooler months in the capital are an ideal time to visit.

Qasr Al Hosn, Al Hosn, Abu Dhabi. Sat to Thurs 9am to 8pm, Fri 2pm to 8pm. Tel: (0)2 697 6400. qasralhosn.ae

Kayak around Reem Park

Enjoy aquatic thrills around Reem Park when you rent a kayak and paddle around Reem Island and all its scenic attractions. You know you’re in for endless fun when you throw on your lifejacket and make your way around the calm waters, enjoying a relaxing day amid the glittering Abu Dhabi skyline. No motor, no chatter, just a good old kayak in the water.

Reem Park, Reem Island, Abu Dhabi. 6am to 11pm daily, from Dhs63. husaak.ae

Explore some culture at Bait Mohammed bin Khalifa

Once the home of the late Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, father-in-law to Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, Founding Father of the UAE — Bait Mohammed bin Khalifa has been renovated and transformed into a cultural community centre in Al Ain. Its new role, as well as preserving an important artefact of heritage, is to provide a space for community arts, crafts and creativity. Al Ain Theatre has established a permanent hub at Bait Mohammed bin Khalifa, offering authentic artistic and cultural events such as festivals, courses and workshops.

Al Ain, daily 10am to 8pm (Fri 2pm to 10pm), free, Tel: (03) 118335, baitmohammedbinkhalifa.ae

Escape the heat at Adrenark

Adrenark, the new mega-adventure hub in Al Qana, is the ideal summer hangout because there are so many unique activities to try all under one roof. It’s home to climbing walls, rope courses and a net maze for kids. Plus daring trapeze jumps, a whole via ferrata, and best of all, a high-speed, multi-level electric go-karting track. Think of it like a mini indoor city for little adrenaline seekers.

Adrenark Adventure, Al Qana, Mon to Wed 10am to 10 pm, Fri and Sat 10am to midnight, Sun and Thur 10am to 11pm, from Dhs135. Tel: (0)2 418 6620. @adrenarkuae

Images: Supplied