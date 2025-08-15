The ban on electric scooters in Ajman is for safety purposes

Ajman residents, take note – electric scooters are now officially banned in the emirate on public streets and roads. The police in Ajman are taking measurements to increase safety across the emirate and have issued a statement regarding the use of electric scooters on roads. All types of two-wheeler scooters and e-vehicles are now not allowed to be used on public roads and streets and are only to be used in designated areas.

The move comes after authorities observed an increase in reckless behaviour from riders, including travelling the wrong way on a one-way road, not wearing appropriate safety gear and entering a road from an exit.

The ban on electric scooters is a wider push for ridership safety across the UAE, including Dubai and Abu Dhabi. There have been similar crackdowns by authorities of the other emirates, warning of reckless behaviour and discouraging violations. Some UAE residents are calling for stricter regulations, and a special unit in Dubai was set up to monitor violations by cyclists and e-scooter riders.

Ajman police have also recently banned bicycles on public roads and streets, encouraging cyclists to only use them in designated areas.

Accident Free Day

Speaking of safety, the UAE recently announced an Accident Free Day on August 25, where drivers can get up to 4 black points removed from their license for avoiding driving violations and trouble on the roads of the UAE on this particular day. The chosen day is the first day of the school year and is expected to be an extremely busy time on the roads around the country. Up to four points will be deducted from drivers’ records by September 15. To sign up, log on to the Ministry of Interior’s (MOI) website and sign the pledge. Read more here.

Image: Unsplash