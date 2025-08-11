The Emirati-led light art exhibition is gearing up to illuminate Expo City Dubai

Expo City Dubai and the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority have teamed up to put together the second edition of Dhai Dubai, a beautiful art exhibition under the stars at the iconic Al Wasl Plaza. The light art exhibition drew in the crowds last year and is returning for a second edition this winter from November 12 to 18.

Dhai Dubai is a celebration of light, legacy, and limitless creativity, and similar to last year, it shines a spotlight on Emirati artists. The exhibition is a flagship initiative of Expo City Dubai, and is a platform that allows Emirati artists to showcase their heritage through bold, contemporary works of art.

And everyone is invited to come and discover just how tradition shapes and inspires modern art in Dubai.

For the second edition, we can expect to be amazed by new commissions by Emirati artists across three generations, including Fatma Lootah, Mohammed Kazem, Khalid AlBanna, Alia Bin Omair, AlZaina Lootah, Ahmed Al Areef Al Dhaheri, and Hessa Alghandi.

Each sculpture goes beyond just a piece of art, so it goes way beyond the Instagrammable aspect. It acts as a window allowing viewers to explore how light can bring up spiritual, emotional, and artistic resonance within Emirati culture.

Additionally, this year is expanding the art exhibition to include a powerful series of artist talks and public dialogues at House of Arts. House of Arts is Expo City’s newest cultural venue dedicated to regional art and expression. Not only will you walk out with a wealth of knowledge, but you will also meet and come together with other artists across the region.

Speaking on the Dhai Dubai announcement, Shaima Rashed Al Suwaidi, CEO of the Arts, Design and Literature Sector at Dubai Culture stated that the exhibition is an ‘important moment on our annual calendar.’

She added, “It invites visitors to explore the role of art in connecting people, discover the creatives shaping our public spaces, and experience how the city’s diversity is brought to life through innovative installations. In doing so, Dhai Dubai demonstrates the forward-thinking approach of Emirati talent, whose work keeps pace with global trends in contemporary art.”

Amna Abulhoul, co-curator of Dhai Dubai and Executive Creative Director of Entertainment and Experiences at Expo City Dubai, also added, “Dhai Dubai is the spirit of Dubai made visible: a place where past and future intertwine together in brilliance, where art becomes a bridge, and where artistic dreams are given space and light to grow.”

She added, “Through the voices and visions of our artists, we are not only illuminating Emirati identity but also offering the world a window into the soul of a nation.”

More information will be available soon on dhaidubai.com

Images: Expo City Dubai