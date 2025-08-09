Calling all the party people

The Spot

Flaunting a very Dubai-style of nightlife, Adaline is that spot you go to for the pre-party, the party itself and for the post-party. Occupying a glamorous corner of DIFC, the whole experience starts off chic and sleek – sit-down dinner, drinks and classy jazz music punctuating your conversations, before slowly descending into a high-energy showcase that will have you on your feet and dancing the night away.

The Vibe

Dim, sultry and alluring – that is the best way to describe Adaline. Draped in deep red interiors, seductive textured glass chandeliers, big, round tables and plush, velvet carpeting and furniture, the whole thing is very retro-chic, emulating the jazz bars of the 1920s, with of course just as much glitz, romance and incredible music.

The Food and Drinks

We start with some bites and nibbles – pillowy soft focaccia, mozzarella cheese, cherry tomatoes and olives. Light, fresh and the perfect way to whet your appetite. The starters come as the panzanella – heirloom tomatoes, marinated capsicum, cucumber, bread and ricotta mousse, a creamy, dreamy, bright combination of flavours; the calamari fritti – crispy squid, paired with tartar sauce; parmigiana di melanzane – rich tomato sauce and melt-in-your-eggplant; margherita pizza – shatteringly crispy crust, perfect pools of cheese and sauce.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adaline (@adalinedubai)



For the mains, we sample pollo all’amalfi, a tender bite of chilly and lemon, a safe option, and the risotto, creamy and bodied with generous pecorino cheese and pepper. To finish off, we have the mille-feuille with berries, prepared tableside and a neat, sweet ending to the meal.

The Service

Smooth, efficient and attentive, the staff move within the crowd undetected, refilling glasses, clearing tables and replacing dishes while you’re engrossed in the musical spectacle unfolding in front of you – some of the best live singers we’ve seen at any establishment in Dubai, offering powerhouse vocals, stage presence and so much soul. The live band is no less, playing up buttery music to set the mood.

What to Order

Panzanella

Parmigiana di melanzane

Risotto

Mille-feuille

What’s On the Bill

Dhs400 to 600 for two, including food and drinks.

The Final Say

What’s On Verdict: Looking for a party? You’ve got one at Adaline.

Location: Adaline, DIFC, Dubai

Times: Tuesday, Wednesday, Saturday, Sunday, 7pm to 2am, Thursday and Friday, 7pm to 3am

Contact: (0) 4 498 6200| @adalinedubai

Reservations: Recommended for weekends

Images: Supplied