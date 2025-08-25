RTA rolls out clearer wayfinding, etiquette reminders, and upgraded cabin signs across the entire Metro and Tram network

If you’ve ever been caught in the crush at a Dubai Metro station, struggling to figure out which way to go, here’s some good news: Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), in partnership with Keolis-MHI, has completed a full upgrade of wayfinding signage across every Metro and Tram station in the city.

The revamp involved the installation and replacement of more than 9,000 signs, with over 11,000 work hours clocked to complete the project. Covering both the Red and Green Lines, plus the Dubai Tram system, the goal is simple, to make the daily commute easier, safer, and more intuitive for the hundreds of thousands of passengers who use the system each day.

What’s changed?

Commuters will now notice brighter, clearer guidance throughout stations. Entry and exit points have been given bold yellow markings to make them more visible, particularly during peak hours. On platforms, new floor stickers and directional signs guide travellers towards the correct train line, reducing the confusion and crowding that often builds up at busy interchanges.

Behavioural etiquette signs have also been introduced across waiting areas and platforms, reminding passengers of simple but important rules, from standing on the right on escalators to allowing others to exit before boarding. Women & Children cabins and Gold Class sections have been rebranded with prominent pink and gold signage, replacing older floor markings that were often overlooked.

Why it matters

With the Dubai Metro carrying millions of passengers annually, and serving as the backbone of the city’s public transport network, even small improvements can have a big impact. The clearer signage is expected to reduce bottlenecks during rush hours, help first-time users and visitors navigate the system with ease, and improve overall passenger flow across stations.

The project also aligns with RTA’s broader strategy of continuously enhancing the commuter experience. Recent initiatives include digital upgrades to the RTA app, expanded Nol card uses, and campaigns around road and transport etiquette. By syncing the physical signage with digital communication channels, RTA is aiming for a more seamless, citywide transport ecosystem.

A smoother ride ahead

For regular commuters, the changes mean faster, clearer navigation and a friendlier station environment. For visitors, the updates make Dubai’s public transport even more accessible, an important step as the city continues to welcome record numbers of tourists each year.

The RTA has said that this project is part of its long-term commitment to raising the standard of public transport in Dubai, keeping pace with growth, and ensuring that the Metro remains one of the most efficient, safe, and user-friendly systems in the world.

So next time you’re hopping on the Metro, look out for the new signs, they might just make your journey that much smoother.