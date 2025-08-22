Everything you need to know about the Dubai Metro from stations to nol cards and fines

The Dubai Metro is one of the most popular modes of transport in the city. In 2024 alone, it served a total of 275.4 million passengers. With Dubai anticipating a continued influx of residents and visitors, ridership numbers are expected to grow even further in the coming years.

Whether you’re new to the city or just looking to start using the Dubai Metro, this guide will help you navigate the popular transportation system.

Network overview

At the moment, the Dubai Metro consists of two operational lines, the Red Line and the Green Line. A Blue Line is also currently under development and is expected to launch within the next few years. Read more about the Blue Line below.

Red Line

The Red Line stretches from Centrepoint in the north of Dubai to Expo City Dubai in the south.

Below is a list of stations on the Red Line starting from:

Centrepoint

Emirates

Airport Terminal 3

Airport Terminal 1

Al Garhoud

City Centre Deira

Al Rigga

Union – interchange station with Green Line (see below)

Bur Juman – interchange station with Green Line (see below)

ADCB

Max

World Trade Centre

Emirates Towers

Financial Centre

Burj Khalifa / Dubai Mall

Business Bay

Onpassive

Equiti

Mall of the Emirates

Insurance Market

Dubai Internet City

Al Fardan Exchange

Sobha Realty – interchange station with Dubai Tram

DMCC – interchange station with Dubai Tram

National Paints (branch station towards Expo 2020 or Life Pharmacy)

Towards Expo City Dubai

The Gardens

Discovery Gardens

Al Furjan

Jumeirah Golf Estates

Dubai Investment Park

Expo 2020

Towards Jebel Ali

Ibn Battuta

Energy

Danube

Life Pharmacy

Green Line

e&

Al Qusais

Dubai Airport Free Zone (DAFZA)

Al Nahda

Stadium

Al Qiyadah

Abu Hail

Abu Baker Al Siddique

Salah Al Din

Union (interchange with Red Line)

Baniyas Square

Gold Souq

Al Ras

Al Ghubaiba

Sharaf DG

BurJuman (interchange with Red Line)

Oud Metha

Dubai Healthcare City

Al Jadaf

Creek

*Dubai Metro stations are correct at the time of publishing.

Blue Line

Construction for the Dubai Metro Blue Line expansion is underway and scheduled for completion in 2029.

The Blue Line will serve nine key communities, including Dubai International Airport, Mirdif, Al Warqa, International City 1 and 2, Dubai Silicon Oasis, Academic City, Ras Al Khor Industrial Area, Dubai Creek Harbour, and Dubai Festival City.

*This Dubai Metro Blue Line station will be the tallest in the world*

How to access the Dubai Metro?

To access any public transportation systems in Dubai, from the Dubai Metro to the Dubai Tram, public buses, even taxis, all you need is a nol card.

Consider it your magic pass that will get you from one location to the next. You can also use the card to pay for groceries at certain stores, petrol and even parking tickets at the meters.

There are four types of nol cards:

Red Card: Single-time or short-term use. This is ideal for tourists or for the occasional Dubai Metro user.

Silver Card: The most popular nol card you will see in everyone’s wallets. It is valid for five years, and on special occasions, RTA comes up with different designs in limited numbers. It will cost you Dhs25 and you will get Dhs19 as credit on the card. It will be valid for five years. Note: If you own a silver card, you cannot avail of the Gold class cabins.

Gold Card: Similar to silver, but this golden card allows you access to the gold cabins. It will cost you Dhs25 and you will get Dhs19 as credit on the card. It will be valid for five years.

Blue Card: A Blue nol card works in the same way as the above, but it’s just personalized, with added benefits like a photo ID, and you can pick your zones and travel for a slightly cheaper fare. It costs Dhs70 and you will get Dhs20 as credit on the card. It will be valid for five years. The perks that come with a blue card? You can recover your balance if your card gets lost or stolen.

You can purchase a red, silver or gold nol card at Dubai Metro stations at the information desks, or the vending machines available. nol cards are also available at authorized retailers like Zoom convenience stores and Carrefour. You can pay for the card either by cash or credit card.

If you wish to purchase a Blue Card, you will need to fill out a form, which you can download online here.

Gold versus silver? Do note, if you are buying a gold card, your fare will be double the amount of the silver fare.

UPGRADES TO COME: Dubai’s Road and Transport Authority is in the process of getting the nol card upgraded to stay in pace with global advancements. The upgrade will see a shift from the existing card-based ticketing system to a more advanced account-based ticketing (ABT) technology. This has not been launched yet, but it will be rolled out in phases. Find out more here.

Fares

The Dubai Metro system is divided into seven zones across the city, and fares are calculated based on the number of zones passed.

For first-timers, ensure you tag your metro card before and after your journey at the gates. Should you fail to do this, it could result in a fine (see below). And yes, RTA does send dedicated Metro Police onboard the Dubai Metro and Trams to check at random. Each member of your family should have their own nol card, but children under a certain height limit can enter with an accompanying adult.

Top-up

There are a number of ways you can top up your nol card. It can easily be done via the RTA app or Shail app, or you can head to the information kiosk at the Dubai Metro stations and pay with card or cash. Additionally, you can add money to your nol card at the kiosks at the station.

Do note, you will need to meet a minimum top-up requirement.

The minimum top-up amount for nol Cards at the information desks is Dhs50, and Dhs20 at the ticket machines. Payment can be made either by cash or credit card.

*9 different types of people I (and most likely, you) encounter on the Dubai Metro*

The Cabins

There are five Dubai Metro cabins, one which is dedicated to Gold Class and is divided from the Silver Class via a sliding door. You can easily spot it by the stickers on the door and signages. Remember, the gold class can only be accessed by those with the Gold nol card.

The Gold Class is found towards one end of the cabin, while you can find the Women and Children’s Cabin at the other end. Once again, it can be easily spotted by bright pink signages and stickers (no excuses, gents).

In between the Gold Class and the Women’s and Children’s Cabin is the Silver Class, which can be accessed by those with the silver nol cards.

Dubai Metro fines

Yes, you can get fined on the Dubai Metro, so stay in the know of things that can get you in trouble. The price to pay can range from Dhs100 to Dhs2000.

Have a read through the below and save yourself a fine.

Dhs100 fine

Causing a disturbance to other metro users or staff

Sitting in areas designated for specific categories

Eating and drinking where it is not allowed (including chewing gum)

Entering restricted areas (yes, you can get fined if you ‘accidentally’ venture into the gold cabin, and if gents enter into the ladies only cabin)

Standing or sitting in non-passenger areas

Putting your feet on the seat

Bringing animals (except guide dogs) into the metro or metro stations

Misusing lifts or escalators

Trying to jump into a train after the doors are closing

Attempting to open the train doors while the train is moving

Carrying items that will cause an inconvenience to others

Dhs200 fine

Entering or exiting without tapping your nol card

Failure to present nol card upon request

Using a card that doesn’t belong to you

Using an expired card

Using an invalid card

Selling nol cards without permission from the authorities

Selling or promoting goods and commodities inside the transportation facilities

Failure to comply with the instructions of the inspectors

Spitting, littering or any act that will compromise the cleanliness of the Dubai Metro

Smoking

Dhs300 fine

Sleeping where it is prohibited.

Dhs500 fine

Using a counterfeit card

Carrying alcoholic beverages inside the Dubai Metro

Dhs1,000

Carrying hazardous items, including weapons, sharp tools or inflammable materials

Dhs2,000

Damaging, vandalizing, or destroying equipment or seats

Using security or safety device or tool, including emergency exits, where it is not necessary

Misuse of the emergency buttons

Do note that parking your vehicle in areas designated for metro users for a period exceeding the permitted period will also result in a fine from Dhs100 per day up to Dhs1,000.

Stay up-to-date with all the latest fines here.

Images: Dubai Media Office, and RTA