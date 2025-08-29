Apple season is back, and the buzz around the iPhone 17 is louder than ever

The excitement around Apple’s next big launch is building, and the iPhone 17 is at the center of it all. From Apple’s official event in California to what’s expected in UAE stores, here’s everything you need to know.

The big Apple event

Mark your calendars for Tuesday, September 9, 2025. That’s when Apple will host its next major event at the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, California. Fans around the world will be able to watch it live via Apple’s website, YouTube, and the Apple TV app.

Apple CEO Tim Cook announced the launch date on X and showed a futuristic Apple logo design, hinting at big reveals, including the rumoured ultra-thin iPhone 17 Air.

Get ready for an awe dropping #AppleEvent on Tuesday, September 9! pic.twitter.com/uAcYp2RLMM — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) August 26, 2025

What’s On spoke to a representative from Apple who mentioned that during the launch event, Apple is expected to reveal:

Pre-order dates for the iPhone 17

The official release date for UAE and worldwide

The launch of iOS 26, featuring a refreshed design and new features across iPhone, iPad, and Mac

Details on the full iPhone 17 lineup, including the new iPhone 17 Air

What to expect from the iPhone 17?

Rumours suggest that the iPhone 17 will bring several exciting upgrades:

Ultra-slim design for a lighter, sleeker feel in your hand

Longer battery life, keeping you powered throughout the day

Upgraded cameras for sharper photos and enhanced low-light performance

iPhone 17 Air, a lighter and thinner model designed for those who value portability without compromising on features

Combined with iOS 26, which promises smoother performance and a unified design language across Apple devices, this September could be one of Apple’s most exciting months in years.

Why should UAE users pay attention?

Apple products are hugely popular in the UAE, and stores here will likely follow global pre-order schedules closely. If you’ve been waiting to upgrade or try Apple’s latest innovations, keeping an eye on the September 9 event is a must.

UAE fans will want to know when pre-orders open, which models will be available locally, and what accessories or exclusive features might launch alongside the new devices.

So, whether you’re tuning in for the Apple Event live or planning to head straight to a store, one thing is certain: the iPhone 17 era is about to begin.

