Last week of fun: family activities in Dubai before school starts
The school holidays are almost over, but there’s still time to squeeze in some fun family activities before the routine of early mornings and homework begins
From immersive digital experiences and snowy adventures to indoor play zones and interactive museums, Dubai is packed with family activities that will keep everyone entertained.
Here’s our guide to the best spots to make memories with the kids this last week of the holidays.
Explore a magical digital world
View this post on Instagram
Arte Museum offers a magical, multi-sensory experience that the whole family will love. Kids and adults can wander through immersive digital art spaces, take unforgettable photos, and finish the adventure at a floral-themed tea bar.
Location: Arte Museum, Dubai Mall
Times: daily 10am to 10pm
Cost: Adults ages 18 to 60 Dhs149, over 60 Dhs113, children 4 to 12 Dhs79
Contact: (04) 570 7084
Get creative with clay
View this post on Instagram
Pottery workshops at CRN Art Design are perfect for families who love a hands-on experience. Kids of all ages can learn hand-building, try wheel techniques, or enjoy parent-toddler sessions while making fun creations together.
Location: CRN Art Design, Al Quoz
Times: daily 10am to 9pm
Cost: Prices vary depending on class
Contact: (050) 235 0737
Dive into an underwater adventure
View this post on Instagram
Explore over 140 species of marine life and get close to sharks, rays, and other incredible creatures. The family can enjoy feeding sessions or even swim alongside some of the ocean’s stars, making this an unforgettable day out.
Location: Dubai Aquarium, Dubai Mall
Times: Monday to Thursday 10am to 11pm, Friday to Sunday 10am to 12am
Cost: Dhs169 for UAE residents, Dhs199 for visitors. Package deals also available.
Contact: (800) 38224 6255
Glide across the ice
View this post on Instagram
Dubai Ice Rink offers a cool indoor activity where the whole family can enjoy skating together. Try your hand at gliding across the ice, or take a private lesson to brush up on your skills in a fun and safe environment.
Location: Dubai Ice Rink, Dubai Mall
Times: daily 10am to 12am
Cost: From Dhs90
Contact: (800) 38224 6255
Let the little ones run wild
View this post on Instagram
Fun City Dubai is an indoor playground packed with soft play areas, ball pits, rides, and video games that will keep kids entertained for hours. Parents can relax while the little ones explore colorful and exciting activities that make it impossible to get bored.
Location: Fun City, Arabian Centre
Times: Monday to Thursday 10am to 10pm, Friday to Sunday, 10am to 12am
Cost: varying packages available
Contact: (054) 581 3428
Step into a futuristic playground
View this post on Instagram
AYA Universe is a fun and futuristic playground where the whole family can explore 12 immersive zones full of interactive, high-tech wonders. Drift through responsive worlds and snap amazing moments for your social media feeds while playing and dreaming together.
Location: AYA Universe, Wafi City Mall
Times: Sunday to Thursday 10am to 11pm, Friday to Saturday 10am to 12am
Cost: Dhs135 per person, family pack of 4 Dhs399, combo passes available
Contact: (04) 542 0300
Tee off together
View this post on Instagram
Swingers is an indoor golf spot full of colour and energy where families can play across three 9-hole courses as many times as they like. Enjoy a lively day out with friendly competition and plenty of laughs.
Location: Swingers, Bluewaters Dubai
Times: daily, families welcome until 7pm
Cost: Dhs80 adults, Dhs60 kids (5–12)
Contact: (04) 557 6309
Cool off with the family
View this post on Instagram
Escape the desert heat and enjoy snowy adventures at Ski Dubai. Families can ski, snowboard, ride ziplines, meet penguins, and take full-day snow park rides topped off with a cozy cup of hot chocolate.
Location: Ski Dubai, Mall of the Emirates
Times: Monday to Friday 10am to 12am, Saturday to Sunday 9am to 12am
Cost: Dhs335 per person (summer deal)
Contact: (04) 409 4000