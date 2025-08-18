The school holidays are almost over, but there’s still time to squeeze in some fun family activities before the routine of early mornings and homework begins

From immersive digital experiences and snowy adventures to indoor play zones and interactive museums, Dubai is packed with family activities that will keep everyone entertained.

Here’s our guide to the best spots to make memories with the kids this last week of the holidays.

Explore a magical digital world

Arte Museum offers a magical, multi-sensory experience that the whole family will love. Kids and adults can wander through immersive digital art spaces, take unforgettable photos, and finish the adventure at a floral-themed tea bar.

Location: Arte Museum, Dubai Mall

Times: daily 10am to 10pm

Cost: Adults ages 18 to 60 Dhs149, over 60 Dhs113, children 4 to 12 Dhs79

Contact: (04) 570 7084

Get creative with clay

Pottery workshops at CRN Art Design are perfect for families who love a hands-on experience. Kids of all ages can learn hand-building, try wheel techniques, or enjoy parent-toddler sessions while making fun creations together.

Location: CRN Art Design, Al Quoz

Times: daily 10am to 9pm

Cost: Prices vary depending on class

Contact: (050) 235 0737

Dive into an underwater adventure

Explore over 140 species of marine life and get close to sharks, rays, and other incredible creatures. The family can enjoy feeding sessions or even swim alongside some of the ocean’s stars, making this an unforgettable day out.

Location: Dubai Aquarium, Dubai Mall

Times: Monday to Thursday 10am to 11pm, Friday to Sunday 10am to 12am

Cost: Dhs169 for UAE residents, Dhs199 for visitors. Package deals also available.

Contact: (800) 38224 6255

Glide across the ice

Dubai Ice Rink offers a cool indoor activity where the whole family can enjoy skating together. Try your hand at gliding across the ice, or take a private lesson to brush up on your skills in a fun and safe environment.

Location: Dubai Ice Rink, Dubai Mall

Times: daily 10am to 12am

Cost: From Dhs90

Contact: (800) 38224 6255

Let the little ones run wild

Fun City Dubai is an indoor playground packed with soft play areas, ball pits, rides, and video games that will keep kids entertained for hours. Parents can relax while the little ones explore colorful and exciting activities that make it impossible to get bored.

Location: Fun City, Arabian Centre

Times: Monday to Thursday 10am to 10pm, Friday to Sunday, 10am to 12am

Cost: varying packages available

Contact: (054) 581 3428

Step into a futuristic playground

AYA Universe is a fun and futuristic playground where the whole family can explore 12 immersive zones full of interactive, high-tech wonders. Drift through responsive worlds and snap amazing moments for your social media feeds while playing and dreaming together.

Location: AYA Universe, Wafi City Mall

Times: Sunday to Thursday 10am to 11pm, Friday to Saturday 10am to 12am

Cost: Dhs135 per person, family pack of 4 Dhs399, combo passes available

Contact: (04) 542 0300

Tee off together

Swingers is an indoor golf spot full of colour and energy where families can play across three 9-hole courses as many times as they like. Enjoy a lively day out with friendly competition and plenty of laughs.

Location: Swingers, Bluewaters Dubai

Times: daily, families welcome until 7pm

Cost: Dhs80 adults, Dhs60 kids (5–12)

Contact: (04) 557 6309

Cool off with the family

Escape the desert heat and enjoy snowy adventures at Ski Dubai. Families can ski, snowboard, ride ziplines, meet penguins, and take full-day snow park rides topped off with a cozy cup of hot chocolate.

Location: Ski Dubai, Mall of the Emirates

Times: Monday to Friday 10am to 12am, Saturday to Sunday 9am to 12am

Cost: Dhs335 per person (summer deal)

Contact: (04) 409 4000

