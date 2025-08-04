These bars in Abu Dhabi are perfect for midweek tipples

Sometimes life calls for some midweek drinks. So if you’re heading out with the girls for a night of fun, meeting some colleagues after work or even celebrating a birthday this week, these bars in Abu Dhabi are great for all of the above.

Buddha Bar Beach

Buddha Bar Beach is a gorgeous spot for both winter and summer in Abu Dhabi. With skilled mixologists creating cocktails to suit all tastes, yummy bites and they even have live music and DJs, depending on the night.

Location: Buddha-Bar Beach, Saadiyat Island

Times: Sunday to Thursday: 12pm to 12am, Friday & Saturday: 12pm to 1am

Contact: +971 2 498 8888 @buddhabarbeachabudhabi

Porters

If you want a fun night out, Porters English Pub located in Grand Millennium Al Wahda is guaranteed fun, good pub grub and good offers too. On Wednesdays, they have a deal for both ladies and gents from 8pm to 11pm. Girls can get 4 beverages and 30% off food for Dhs49 and gents can get unlimited beverages for Dhs119. There’s a live band every Wednesday too.

Location: Porters, Grand Millennium Al Wahda, Hazza Bin Zayed Street, Al Wahda Complex, Abu Dhabi

Times: Monday to Thursday: 3pm to 3am, Friday & Saturday: 12pm to 4am, Sunday: 12pm to 3am

Contact: +971 2 495 3936 | porters.gmaw@millenniumhotels.com @portersabudhabi

Craft by Side Hustle

Try out the UAE’s first microbrewery and restaurant with their happy hour every day during the week from 12pm to 7pm. You can try the fresh beer that’s made on site, fun cocktails and also the elevated pub grub that they serve too. All the makings of a good night out.

Location: Craft by Side Hustle, The Galleria, Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi

Times: 12pm to 12am

Contact: (0)2 631 9855 | @craft_by_sidehustle

PJ O’Reilly’s

Is a list of bars really complete without an Irish bar? We think not. PJ O Reilly’s is a great option for midweek drinks in a more chilled atmosphere. It’s in Le Royal Meridien Abu Dhabi and they even have a happy hour from 12pm to 8pm every day. The grub is great too.

Location: PJ O’Reilly’s, Le Royal Meridien, Abu Dhabi

Times: Sunday to Thursday: 12pm to 2am, Friday & Saturday: 12pm to 4am

Contact: (800) 101 101 @pjoreillysabudhabi

Images: Instagram