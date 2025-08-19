Love an art festival that changes the city? You’ll love Manar, a light festival returning to Abu Dhabi for a second edition

Art lovers, this one’s for you. Manar Abu Dhabi is returning this November 2025, turning the city into one big canvas. The enchanting art exhibition first took place in 2023, where it illuminated various spots around the capital with art commissions from talented artists.

Now, it is returning due to popular demand, taking place from November 15, 2025. If it is following the previous edition’s pattern, it will last until the end of January 2026, but we will have to wait for confirmation from Abu Dhabi Culture and Public Art Abu Dhabi.

What to expect at Manar Abu Dhabi?

Last year, artists showed off their talents through light sculptures, projections, and immersive works of art. It was held under the theme Grounding Light – a fitting title, as Manar is Arabic for lighthouse or guiding light.

This year’s theme has not been announced, but you can keep your eyes peeled for updates from the Abu Dhabi Culture Instagram page.

In the past edition, a number of key locations in Abu Dhabi were lucky to host these magnificent artworks. It included Corniche Road and Beach, Eastern Mangrove, Fahid Island, Jubail Mangrove Park, Lulu Island, Saadiyat Island, and Al Samaliyah Island. Over 20 local, regional, and international artists were invited to attend, each presenting their interpretation of the theme.

And while all the sculptures are Instagrammable, some are interactive, allowing you to fully immerse yourself in the artwork, and some are just thought-provoking, allowing you to pause and soak in a deeper message.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on this art festival via whatson.ae or via @abudhabiculture

Images: Manar Abu Dhabi

Feature image: Artist Rafael Lozeno-Hemmer – Thermal Drift