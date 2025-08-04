Must try restaurants in Abu Dhabi this week
If your fridge is empty, your stomach’s rumbling and your brain can’t handle another “what’s for dinner” debate, this list is your edible answer
Whether you’re in the mood for a romantic sunset spot, soulful Caribbean comfort food or sushi so fresh it practically swims to your plate, Abu Dhabi’s dining scene is serving. Here are seven spots worth dressing up for this week.
Filini Garden
There’s a reason Filini Garden is the best sunset spot in Abu Dhabi. Picture a Tuscan villa, only cooler and with better cocktails. Filini Garden is the kind of place that makes you feel like you’re on holiday, even if you’re five minutes from home. It’s got whitewashed interiors, Aperol spritzes that hit just right and views that stretch from the Gulf to the golf course. Italian chef Marco Gattone brings proper flavour with dishes like the Linguine allo Scoglio e Bottarga. If you’re looking for a weekend plan, their “All’ Italiana” Friday and Saturday dinner is where the good times begin.
Location: Yas Island
Times: Monday to Sunday, 5pm to midnight
Contact: 055 594 1795
Taparelle
Taparelle is hiding in Manarat Al Saadiyat, but once you find it, you’ll wonder how you ever missed it. The menu leans French and Italian, with tapas, antipasti and hors d’oeuvres that play nicely with local ingredients. It’s the kind of place where you can go from gallery to glass of wine without missing a beat.
Location: Manarat Al Saadiyat, Saadiyat Island
Times: Noon to 11pm daily
Contact: 02 657 5832
Mamafri
Mamafri is casual but confident. Think Malaysian curry, wagyu sandos, mochi and ramen that could turn any bad day around. It pulls from Malaysian, Thai, Cantonese and Japanese flavours to create something that tastes like comfort. Save room for the coco cloud, a dessert that’s part coconut shell, part sweet surprise and 100 percent worth it.
Location: Sheikha Fatima Park, Khalidiya
Times: Sunday to Thursday 8am to midnight, Friday and Saturday until 12.30am
Contact: 02 666 3312
Cave
Cave is what happens when you cross neighbourhood charm with chef-level cooking. It’s warm, welcoming and tucked away just enough to feel like a find. The vibe is calm, the lighting is soft and the food delivers. It’s a great spot for brunch that turns into dinner, or dinner that turns into dessert without you realising.
Location: Hamad Mohamed Thani Al Rumaithi Street
Times: Monday to Sunday, 9am to midnight
Contact: 02 558 1112
Origami
Origami knows exactly what it’s doing. It keeps things simple and lets the ingredients shine. The sushi is fresh, the sashimi is smooth and the vibe is effortlessly cool. Grab a seat on the terrace at Marsa Al Bateen Marina and let the food do all the talking.
Location: Marsa Al Bateen Marina
Times: Monday to Thursday noon to 11pm, Friday to Sunday until midnight
Contact: 02 563 4073
Ting Irie
If you like your food with a little fire and a lot of flair, Ting Irie is your spot. It’s bold, it’s vibrant and it serves up Jamaican and Caribbean favourites with a twist. You’ll find jerk chicken, oxtail, rice and peas alongside fusion dishes that dip into Middle Eastern and Asian influences. The energy is loud in the best way.
Location: Mamsha Al Saadiyat, Cultural District
Times: Weekdays 10am to 11pm, weekends until 1am
Contact: 02 886 7786
Al Fanar Restaurant and Café
Step back in time at Al Fanar where the decor nods to 1960s Dubai and the food is all about nostalgia. Located next to Ferrari World, this restaurant serves up authentic Emirati dishes in a setting that feels like home. It’s hearty, soulful and steeped in culture.
Location: The Fountains, Yas Mall
Times: Daily, 9am to 9pm
Contact: 02 877 2272