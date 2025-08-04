If your fridge is empty, your stomach’s rumbling and your brain can’t handle another “what’s for dinner” debate, this list is your edible answer

Whether you’re in the mood for a romantic sunset spot, soulful Caribbean comfort food or sushi so fresh it practically swims to your plate, Abu Dhabi’s dining scene is serving. Here are seven spots worth dressing up for this week.

Filini Garden

There’s a reason Filini Garden is the best sunset spot in Abu Dhabi. Picture a Tuscan villa, only cooler and with better cocktails. Filini Garden is the kind of place that makes you feel like you’re on holiday, even if you’re five minutes from home. It’s got whitewashed interiors, Aperol spritzes that hit just right and views that stretch from the Gulf to the golf course. Italian chef Marco Gattone brings proper flavour with dishes like the Linguine allo Scoglio e Bottarga. If you’re looking for a weekend plan, their “All’ Italiana” Friday and Saturday dinner is where the good times begin.

Location: Yas Island

Times: Monday to Sunday, 5pm to midnight

Contact: 055 594 1795

Taparelle

Taparelle is hiding in Manarat Al Saadiyat, but once you find it, you’ll wonder how you ever missed it. The menu leans French and Italian, with tapas, antipasti and hors d’oeuvres that play nicely with local ingredients. It’s the kind of place where you can go from gallery to glass of wine without missing a beat.

Location: Manarat Al Saadiyat, Saadiyat Island

Times: Noon to 11pm daily

Contact: 02 657 5832

Mamafri

Mamafri is casual but confident. Think Malaysian curry, wagyu sandos, mochi and ramen that could turn any bad day around. It pulls from Malaysian, Thai, Cantonese and Japanese flavours to create something that tastes like comfort. Save room for the coco cloud, a dessert that’s part coconut shell, part sweet surprise and 100 percent worth it.

Location: Sheikha Fatima Park, Khalidiya

Times: Sunday to Thursday 8am to midnight, Friday and Saturday until 12.30am

Contact: 02 666 3312

Cave

Cave is what happens when you cross neighbourhood charm with chef-level cooking. It’s warm, welcoming and tucked away just enough to feel like a find. The vibe is calm, the lighting is soft and the food delivers. It’s a great spot for brunch that turns into dinner, or dinner that turns into dessert without you realising.

Location: Hamad Mohamed Thani Al Rumaithi Street

Times: Monday to Sunday, 9am to midnight

Contact: 02 558 1112

Origami

Origami knows exactly what it’s doing. It keeps things simple and lets the ingredients shine. The sushi is fresh, the sashimi is smooth and the vibe is effortlessly cool. Grab a seat on the terrace at Marsa Al Bateen Marina and let the food do all the talking.

Location: Marsa Al Bateen Marina

Times: Monday to Thursday noon to 11pm, Friday to Sunday until midnight

Contact: 02 563 4073

Ting Irie

If you like your food with a little fire and a lot of flair, Ting Irie is your spot. It’s bold, it’s vibrant and it serves up Jamaican and Caribbean favourites with a twist. You’ll find jerk chicken, oxtail, rice and peas alongside fusion dishes that dip into Middle Eastern and Asian influences. The energy is loud in the best way.

Location: Mamsha Al Saadiyat, Cultural District

Times: Weekdays 10am to 11pm, weekends until 1am

Contact: 02 886 7786

Al Fanar Restaurant and Café

Step back in time at Al Fanar where the decor nods to 1960s Dubai and the food is all about nostalgia. Located next to Ferrari World, this restaurant serves up authentic Emirati dishes in a setting that feels like home. It’s hearty, soulful and steeped in culture.

Location: The Fountains, Yas Mall

Times: Daily, 9am to 9pm

Contact: 02 877 2272