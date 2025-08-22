Orilla is a new restaurant opening in Dubai offering a Mediterranean escape in the sky

As autumn approaches in Dubai, those in the know are gearing up for one thing – the launch of a wave of new restaurants across the city. And one to keep your eyes and tummies on is Orilla.

Orilla is a concept from Chef Saradhi Dakara and is opening its doors in Hotel Local (previously The One) in Jumeirah Village Triangle in Dubai. Chef Dakara is renowned for his pivotal role in expanding The Maine Group across Dubai, London, and Ibiza. He also wears many other hats besides the toque. He is the managing partner of a new Dubai-based hospitality group, Stellar Society Group, which he cofounded with US restaurateur Utkarsh Patel.

The restaurant is set to open its doors in October 2025.

Orilla, meaning “shore” in Spanish, is Dakara’s personal homage to the Mediterranean way of life. The concept blends the sun-soaked spirit of Mediterranean coastal towns with the elegance and precision of Asian culinary craftsmanship.

Located in Jumeirah Village Triangle, the venue offers sweeping views of Dubai’s skyline, the perfect backdrop for Dakara’s thoughtfully curated menu.

The space itself strikes a balance between relaxed coastal charm and understated luxury, making it just as suited to long, leisurely lunches and golden hour aperitifs as it is to lively, social dinners. With Dakara’s signature attention to detail, Orilla is poised to be a standout on Dubai’s dining scene this autumn.

Speaking about the new restaurant opening, Chef Dakara said, “After years of cooking, traveling, and learning from the vibrant towns that line the Mediterranean coast, I wanted to create a place that captures the spirit of those memories, the flavors, the energy, the simplicity, and the soul.”

He added, “Orilla is my personal tribute to the Mediterranean way of life, blended gently with Asian touches that reflect my own roots and culinary path. Here, we build everything around connection to food, to people, and to the moment.”

We can’t wait to make a reservation.

To keep up with Orilla and its offers, stay tuned to @orilladxb and orillarestaurant.com

Images: Supplied by Stellar Society Group