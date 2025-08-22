Diners will go on a sensorial journey that blends fine dining with immersive storytelling at Ostura

If you’re looking for new restaurants in Dubai, one to add to your must-visit list is Ostura Dubai, a fine dining destination in DIFC inspired by the magic of 1001 Arabian Nights

The restaurant is inspired by 1001 Arabian Nights, so diners will get to enjoy a unique Dubai dining experience complete with live entertainment and food theatrics in a contemporary-designed restaurant. It is located at Emirates Financial Towers in DIFC.

 

It’s not just about the dining at Ostura. Guests will go on a journey that blends fine dining with immersive storytelling. Each visit will be a theatrical experience that showcases the region’s rich traditions through refined Arabic fusion cuisine, contemporary design, and captivating performances.

What type of cuisine does Ostura serve?

Ostura serves modern Middle Eastern fine dining cuisine, blending Arabic fusion flavours with theatrical dining and live entertainment.

Each dish is a fable curated to reflect the magic of the tales while embracing modern culinary innovation. In short, the menu is a storytelling canvas in itself.

Expect delicate mezze and wood-fired mains to indulgent desserts. Their signature dishes include Sindibad’s Trip Fatayer – a warm mezze of pan-seared baby octopus with sundried tomato, black garlic, and portobello, baked in fresh pide doug; Caviar of Sindibad’s Lost Island – pan-seared scallops with authentic Levantine sayadiah rice, crowned with caviar; and Truffle Shawarma Enchanted – lava stone grilled chicken or beef shawarma with truffle rice and chimichurri sauce.

For a sweet treat, there’s the Treasure of Ali Baba’s Sake – a sweet indulgence of crepe dough filled with mixed fruit and chocolate.

The storytelling begins at 6pm with performances bringing these wonderful Arabian legends to life.

Want to be a part of the magic? Guests will have a chance to “break the lamp” for a genie to appear who will grant one wish.

Once you’re done with dinner, the night continues with the soulful beats of Afro-Arabic house music, carrying an enchanting energy late into the night.

Ostura also offers a lunch and business lunch from 12pm to 4pm ideal for business meetings or leisurely gatherings.

Location: 16th floor, Emirates Financial Towers, DIFC (Find it here)

Times: Open for lunch 12pm to 4pm, and dinner from 6pm

Contact: (054) 224 3474

actrestaurant.com/ostura

