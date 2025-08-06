The rental prices in Dubai are dropping even in more affordable communities

Living in Dubai has its perks, from great weather, safety and even investment opportunities, just to name a few. But let’s be honest, it comes with a cost and a significant one is rent in Dubai. While Dubai rental prices don’t top the list compared to other cities around the world, it’s still a major monthly expense for residents. So, the cheaper we can get it, the better.

Gulf News has recently reported that rent prices around the city have dropped in the last few months, including studio and 1-bedroom apartments, even though there has been a huge crackdown on illegal subletting and partitioning and demand for these has now gone up.

Discovery Gardens has seen a decline of 1% in the last two months, historically, studios in this area cost Dhs48,000 to Dhs60,000 for a yearly rental and 1-bedroom apartments go for Dhs50,000 to Dhs105,000.

It is also reported that rentals in International City have remained the same, even though it has been a popular spot for subletting. 1-bedrooms are costing Dhs48,000 to Dhs55,000 a year.

Eima Hajimalan, Manager at GCP Properties said, “Even if there is increased demand for studios and 1-bed units, rents will still be dictated by that building’s star rating in the Dubai Rental Index. There is nothing to suggest that rents on these property types are increasing.”

What is the Dubai Smart Rental Index?

The Smart Rental Index is a tool by Dubai Land Department to assist with fairness and transparency with rental prices for both tenants and owners. It was unveiled early this year in 2025 and includes data of old and new buildings, average rent in the building and the area, along with technical and service aspects of the building in particular.

You can access it through the Dubai Land Departments website.

