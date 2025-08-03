INA is fresh, fiery and full of character…

The Spot

Inspired by the smoldering spirit of Africa, the name INA stands for ‘fire’ or ‘flame’ in Nigerian Yoruba. Located on the glamorous stretch of J1 Beach, a hotspot of cuisine and nightlife, this is one of the 13 destinations one can explore as they walk down the promenade. INA offers a juxtaposition of sorts – the food is primal, stripped down to the roots of open-fire cooking and seasonal flavours, while the interiors take tribal taste and give it that Dubai-style, nightlife oomph.

The Vibe

As soon as you step in , you eat with your eyes, because INA’s interiors are a dim, delicious take on tribal-inspired luxury. Handcrafted woodwork, carefully curated greenery, fringed accents, traditional prints and rose gold lighting that sets the entire mood. The restaurant space feels intimate and exclusive, a compact central enclave surrounded by the stunning bar on one side and elevated seating on the other. In the winter months, guests can enjoy their evening under the stars with an open-air retractable roof.

The Food and Drinks

Created by Australian-born Chef Glen Ballis, the menu at INA is all about highlighting the singular power and beauty of fire. Every dish embraces simplicity, devoid of excess, fancy frills and theatrical presentation to offer a culinary experience that is uncluttered, authentic and true to the Earth.

Plates like the char-grilled asparagus with whipped ricotta and bottarga, the padron peppers with smoked salt and the tomato carpaccio with green herb puree are the best examples of this – licked by flames, seasoned with minimal but quality ingredients, and still packing a punch. Mains like the carabinero prawns with pink peppercorn dressing, the fremantle octopus with herb vinaigrette and calamansi, and the oven-baked crab rice with tomato salsa take seafood, preserve it’s freshness and dress it up in smoke and salt.

The Service

The staff are warm and lively, keeping the plates rotating at our table with almost stealthy efficiency. They offer us great recommendations and keep our party entertained with great energy.

What to Order

Striploin

Tomato carpaccio

Stracciatella

Sour cream soft serve with charred strawberries

What’s On the Bill

Dhs400-600 for two, including food and drinks.

The Final Say

What’s On Verdict: For your next special occasion, head to INA.

Location: INA, J1 Beach, Jumeirah

Times: Sunday to Thursday, 6.30pm to 1pm, Friday and Saturday, 6.30pm to 2am

Contact: (0) 4 570 4766 | @ina.dubai

Reservations: Recommended for weeknights/weekends

Images: Supplied