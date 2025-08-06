SKIMS have previously only been available online in the UAE until now

This is exciting, first a Primark, then an Ulta Beauty and now there’s a new development in international stores arriving to Dubai. SKIMS is opening a physical store in Dubai, specifically in the Mall of the Emirates. The American clothing and swimwear brand is making its first physical store debut in the country.

Until now, the brand was primarily available through shopping website Ounass, under the Al Tayer Group. Al Tayer Group are the powerhouse behind huge brands in the UAE such as Harvey Nichols, Prada, Bloomingdales and more.

SKIMS is famously co-owned by Kim Kardashian and promotes a body positive outlook. The brand was originally founded in 2019 and many products have gone viral on social media since. You can now try them before you buy them in store in the Mall of the Emirates. From iconic sculpting bodysuits to comfy loungewear, we’re expecting the store to have a full range of products.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SKIMS (@skims)

While there’s been no formal announcement, our What’s On sources have spotted boards up in the mall with the unmistakeable SKIMS logo and even though we’re not sure exactly when it will open, we’re thinking it’s soon. Now Al Tayer is helping to bring the brick-and-mortar version of SKIMS to the UAE.

Images: Instagram