Only in Dubai can a simple set of digits on a car fetch more than a luxury penthouse. And these license plates prove just how far people will go for prestige on the road.

In a city where supercars rule the roads, some people love the plates on their cars even more than the cars themselves.

For some, it’s a way to show off their status. For others, it’s a lucky number, or even a serious investment. And for a few collectors, it’s all about matching numbers with different letters across their cars.

One thing’s for sure: when you spot a rare plate in Dubai, it’s impossible not to notice it.

So, what are the top 3 most expensive license plates in Dubai?

P7

View this post on Instagram A post shared by الامارات للمزادات (@emiratesauction)

Worth: Dhs55 million

During a charity auction called Most Noble Numbers in April 2023, Dubai license plate P7 sold for an eye-watering Dhs55 million – setting a Guinness World Record in the process.

But it wasn’t just about showing off wealth. The proceeds supported the Dubai: One Billion Meals Endowment, a philanthropic initiative launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

And the winning bidder? Pavel Valeryevich Durov, the French-Emirati businessman and founder of the Telegram app.

AA9

Worth: Dhs38 million

In 2021, the Most Noble Numbers auction featured one of Dubai’s most coveted plates: the single-digit AA9. It marked the second year of the charity event, this time raising funds for Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s 100 Million Meals campaign during Ramadan.

The plate fetched an astonishing Dhs38 million.

Unlike other record sales, the buyer chose to remain anonymous.

DD5

Worth: Dhs35 million

At this year’s Most Noble Numbers auction held at Burj Khalifa’s Armani Hotel in March, license plate DD5 officially became the second most expensive plate ever sold in Dubai.

The winning bid came from Muhammad Binghatti, Chairman of Binghatti Holding, who secured the plate for a staggering Dhs35 million.

As with previous record-breaking sales, the proceeds went to charity—this time supporting the Fathers’ Endowment campaign, launched by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. The initiative honours fathers in the UAE while providing treatment and healthcare for the poor and needy.

Images: Emirates Auction