The campaign reflects the UAE’s humanitarian principles to aid the vulnerable across the world…

HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai has announced the launch of ‘100 million meals campaign’ – the largest campaign of its kind in the region.

The campaign follows the ’10 million meals’ community campaign launched by Sheikh Mohammed last year which was set to run during the entire month of Ramadan. The campaign succeeded expectations and within a week had already secured more than 11 million meals.

This year, the 100 million meals campaign is set to raise 100 million dirhams to provide 100 million meals for disadvantaged individuals and families. Sheikh Mohammed announced the launch via his official social media channels.

The text reads, ‘Brothers and sisters, the Covid pandemic has pushed many peoples to unprecedented living challenges. There are 52 million people threatened with hunger just four hours away from us.’

‘We launch today a 100 million meals campaign – the largest campaign of its kind to feed food and distribute 100 million meals in 20 countries in the region’

The post continued stating that the country will ‘work with humanitarian societies, companies, businessmen and philanthropists in the UAE to send 100 million messages of goodness and love to the needy and the poor in the month of goodness…’

Sheikh Mohammed ended the post by saying ‘providing food during the holy month of Ramadan is the best we can give from the UAE to humanity.’

Want to contribute?

There are three ways you can help support this amazing campaign.

You will be able to donate online on 100millionmeals.ae where you can select how much you want to donate. One dirham equals one meal. You will need to enter your email address and your phone number after which you will be redirected to the payment page.

Alternatively, you can pay via bank transfer or SMS and for big monetary donations and related inquiries you can call 800 4999.

Images: Social