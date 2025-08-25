It will increase capacity around Dubai Airport by 33%

Avid flyers, your journey is about to become shorter as Dubai’s Road and Transport Authority (RTA), in collaboration with Dubai Airports, has announced traffic improvements around Dubai International Airport to improve traffic and reduce journey times for road users.

The improvement comes particularly for Terminal 1 of Dubai International Airport where a bridge leading to the terminal will be widened. The bridge will be extended from three lanes to four and will increase capacity from 4,200 to 5,600 vehicles per hour. This will lead to a 33% increase in vehicle capacity, significantly helping the traffic around the airport, so if you’re rushing to a flight, you’ve a better chance of making it…

The upgrades will include road pavement improvements, upgrades to infrastructure services and landscaping to integrate with surrounding infrastructure. There will also be new street lighting to enhance visibility and safety.

His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer, Director General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority, said: “The project involves widening the existing bridge from three to four lanes by constructing a new bridge using an innovative system of steel box girders integrated with a composite concrete slab. This engineering solution was selected for its high structural efficiency, enabling delivery within a short timeframe, without the need for traffic diversions on Airport Street or temporary supports beneath the bridge, thereby ensuring uninterrupted traffic flow and the highest safety standards.”

What airlines fly from Terminal 1 Dubai International Airport?

Terminal 1 is served by many large airlines such as

Air Canada

Air India

British Airways

Cathay Pacific

Delta Airlines

Lufthansa

Turkish Airlines

Virgin Atlantic

RTA has worked on improving the traffic in 40 key places in Dubai over the summer, as the cars on the road decreased. Some of the locations scheduled to be improved were Jumeirah Village Circle towards Hessa Street, Ras Al Khor Road, Al Thanya Street, and King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud Street, along with Al Meydan Street, Al Sa’ada Street, Al Asayel Street, and the junction of Al Wasl Street with Al Manara Street.