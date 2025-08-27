Things to do in Dubai this September if “back-to-reality” feels a bit too real

September in Dubai lands like a reset. Still hot, but not that hot, and the calendar is getting busy again. New restaurants are opening, beach clubs are making a comeback, cultural events return, and the group plans once again start to roll in. If the post-holiday mood is creeping in, here’s how to get the energy going again. From new launches and shows to cool fitness classes, and everything in between. Here are some of the best things to do in Dubai this September.

Start your morning with a proper Mediterranean breakfast

If you want something truly special, Yava is your spot. It’s a chill, cosy place perfect for a relaxed morning before weekend shopping or a beach day. Their signature platter is loaded with eggs any style, za’atar, labneh, sujuk, cheeses, cold cuts, fresh veggies, and dried fruit. Want something different? The egg pita sando with truffle cream or the Mediterranean bagel are solid picks. And for a sweet finish, the fig French toast won’t disappoint.

Location: Yava, 51 Al Wasl Rd, Jumeirah 1

Times: Daily, 8am to 4pm

Contact: (04) 548 5733 | @yavadubai

Grab a sun-bed and lounge by the pool ‘til sunset

If you’re in the mood for a pool day that feels like a holiday, Baoli at J1 Beach is the spot. With its petal-shaped sun deck, laid-back sunset lounge, indoor-outdoor restaurant, and hidden speakeasy bar, it’s the kind of place made for unwinding. Spend the day poolside, cool off with a dip, or book a private cabana for extra comfort. As the sun sets, the vibe shifts into evening with drinks, dinner, and a lively crowd that keeps the energy going into the night.

Location: Baoli Dubai, J1 Beach

Times: Daily, 10am to 1am

Cost: Monday to Thursday: Dhs500 (Dhs400 redeemable); Friday to Sunday: Dhs600 (Dhs500 redeemable) | Running throughout August

Contact: Tel: (04) 558 6381 | @baoli.dubai

Round up the little ones and catch a classic on ice

Your childhood favourites come to life on ice this September as Disney On Ice presents Into the Magic at Coca-Cola Arena. Join Belle, Moana, Elsa, Miguel, Rapunzel and more as they glide through unforgettable stories, blending high-energy choreography with iconic Disney soundtracks. Whether you’re bringing the kids or chasing a bit of nostalgia, this dazzling show brings the magic up close and personal.

Location: Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk

Dates: September 18 to 28

Cost: From Dhs125

Contact: @cocacolaarena

Dive into Dubai’s newest Asian nightspot

MEI at Jumeirah Mina Al Salam opens this September, flipping the script on dinner. Calm and elegant early on, it morphs after 10pm into a darker, intimate late-night hangout. Think robata-grilled meats, fresh sashimi flown straight from Toyosu, and punchy wok-fired dishes, all paired with killer views of the Burj Al Arab from the terrace.

Location: Jumeirah Mina Al Salam, Jumeira St, Madinat Jumeirah, Umm Suqeim 3

Date: Opening September

Contact: @mei.dxb

Level up your fitness with a Lagree class

Lagree is a high-intensity, low-impact workout that focuses on slow, controlled movements to strengthen and tone your entire body. Using the Megaformer machine, it challenges your muscles while keeping your heart rate elevated for a solid calorie burn. At Bodyrock, Tara leads every class with energy and motivation, helping you push through each move. Expect improved strength, better balance, and a serious core workout that suits most fitness levels.

Location: Bodyrock, Goshi Warehouse City, Warehouse 11, 23rd St, Al Quoz

Times: Open Monday to Saturday, 6am to 10pm; Sunday, 8am to 8pm

Contact: (056) 685 0938 | @bodyrockdxb

Take a day trip to Fujairah for seafood and sea views

Tucked inside the Royal Beach Hotel & Resort, Turtle Beach offers relaxed outdoor dining with stunning views of Dibba Rock and the sea. The menu highlights fresh seafood and light dishes, perfectly matched with refreshing mocktails. The peaceful setting by the water is ideal for unwinding, while nearby you can also try jet skiing or kayaking if you’re up for a bit of adventure.

Location: Turtle Beach Restaurant and Bar, Al Faqeet Area, Dibba Al Fujairah

Times: Daily, 12pm to 12am

Contact: (09) 244 9444 | @turtle_beach_restaurant_bar

Dance like MJ for a night

If you’ve ever dreamed of seeing Michael Jackson live, Rodrigo Teaser’s Michael Lives Forever at Dubai Opera on September 7 is as close as it gets. This isn’t just a tribute—it’s a full-scale production featuring spot-on vocals, iconic dance moves, and stage presence endorsed by MJ’s former choreographer. Expect all the hits—Billie Jean, Thriller, Smooth Criminal, Beat It, Black or White—performed live with electrifying energy that’ll have you on your feet. Recognized by Sony Music as the only official Latin American MJ tribute artist, Teaser has toured worldwide and collaborated with MJ’s longtime guitarist and choreographer. Grab your tickets now at platinumlist.net

Location: Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai

Times: September 7 (show starts at 8pm)

Cost: Starting from Dhs295

Contact: @dubaiopera

Give your tastebuds a trip to Beirut

You’ve probably dined or heard someone call it their go-to for Lebanese food. Some even say it’s home to the best shawarma in the city. Now, Al Beiruti Cafe on Bluewaters has dropped a new Lebanese menu with a mix of comfort picks. Try the cheese-stuffed za’atar and Kafta

cheese (piping hot from the oven), lentil and potato kebbe, home-style bemye bel zeit, Basterma cheese rolls, or the signature grilled seafood platter featuring jumbo shrimps, grilled fish skewers, and calamari, served with thick-cut fries and house-made sauces. Save room for dessert and try the baklava pistachio, tiramisu, chocolate and caramel pain perdu.

Location: Bluewaters Island, Dubai

Times: Open daily, 12pm to 12am (10am to 1am on weekends)

Contact: (04) 564 4333 | @albeiruticafe

Book a last-minute luxury staycay (with a solid deal)

Looking for a quick break that feels like a proper holiday? Jumeirah has a limited-time staycation deal across its Dubai properties, including Jumeirah Burj Al Arab, Marsa Al Arab, Jumeirah Al Naseem, Al Qasr, Mina Al Salam, Dar Al Masyaf, and many more. Expect beach days, calm mornings, late checkouts, and a few indulgent extras — all at up to 40% off. UAE residents can enjoy flexible cancellation, discounts on food and drinks, and earn Jumeirah One points while they’re at it. Whether it’s a last-minute weekend reset or a few midweek nights away from routine, this one’s worth locking in.

Location: Select Jumeirah hotels across Dubai

Dates: Valid until December 31

Cost: Up to 40% off Bed & Breakfast, up to 30% off Half Board, 15% off beverages (selected hotels), exclusive to UAE residents, plus Jumeirah One member perks

Contact: jumeirah.com

Dive into Water Wonders at Terra, Expo City Dubai

Happening over two weekends—August 30 and 31 and September 6 and 7—the Guardians of Water Festival at Terra, Expo City Dubai, is all about sparking curiosity around one of the planet’s most precious resources. Held at the Sustainability Pavilion (a net-zero building featuring smart design and energy-saving tech), the programme includes live storytelling sessions from Kathy Urban and Beverly Jatwani, hands-on workshops like building a traditional Falaj irrigation system, water filtration experiments, creative stations, and fun games. Head to the Heritage Corner to learn how desalination works and why camels thrive in the desert, or join a guided tour that starts at the Falaj and winds through future-focused exhibits inside the Laboratory of Future Values.

Location: Terra, Expo City Dubai (Sustainability Hub)

Dates: August 30 to 31, September 6 to 7

Cost: Dhs 50 (free for under‑12s); Attraction Pass (Dhs 110) includes Alif and Vision Pavilion; Taqa Island 30-minute add-on (Dhs 35)

Contact: terra.expocitydubai.com

Hit DIFC for post-work drinks that feel like a night out

Sexy Fish in DIFC delivers an atmosphere like no other. Think underwater luxe meets Tokyo after-hours. It’s low-lit, with richly detailed interiors, dramatic lighting, and front-row seats to the Burj Khalifa and Dubai skyline. Expect creative cocktails like lychee and espresso martinis, plus a solid list of wine, sake, and spirits to pair with bites. Highlights include edamame gyoza, spicy tuna maki, crispy duck bao, and skewers with just the right hit of heat.

Location: Sexy Fish, DIFC

Times: Monday to Friday, 4pm to 7pm

Contact: (04) 381 9000 | @sexyfishdxb

Watch a true ballet classic take the stage

Few ballets carry the legacy that Swan Lake does. Dramatic, haunting, and technically demanding, it has long been a benchmark for classical dance. This season, the Hungarian National Ballet brings Tchaikovsky’s masterpiece to Dubai Opera, performing the full production with sweeping orchestration and timeless choreography. Expect grand sets, powerful storytelling, and one of ballet’s most iconic roles: Odette/Odile.

Location: Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai

Dates: September 25 to 28 (six performances)

Cost: From Dhs 295

Contact: @dubaiopera

Treat yourself to a boujee spa day

Wellness here means luxury in every detail. Designed by Antonio Citterio Patricia Viel, the spa reflects Bulgari’s iconic style. The Turkish hammam features Iranian green onyx and Afyon marble, while the vitality pool, inspired by the ancient Caracalla Baths, shines with green and gold mosaics. Try the 90-minute exclusive Bulgari facial: a blend of fascia massage, jade gua sha sculpting, and a relaxing scalp massage that leaves you glowing.

Location: Bulgari Resort Dubai, Jumeirah Bay Island

Contact: (04) 317 4317. bulgarihotels.com

Gather your crew for an all-American hotspot

Rodeo Drive will open its doors this September at the Oaks Hotel, Ibn Battuta Gate, offering bold, all-American dining and entertainment. This immersive concept features six themed zones in one dynamic hangout spot that’s part Tex-Mex restaurant, part live show. Dig into flame-grilled steaks, smoked brisket, Cali-Mex plates, and Southern-style BBQ, all crafted by Head Chef Walter Melo. Plus, there’s a retro arcade, live bands, DJs, interactive games, and a mechanical bull just waiting to be conquered.

Location: Oaks Hotel, Ibn Battuta Gate (adjacent To Ibn Battuta Mall)

Times: Opening September

Contact: @rodeodriveibg

Unwind at a Garden Café

If you’re looking for a chill spot that feels like a breath of fresh air, Seva Table is a great place to be. One of Dubai’s OG wellness cafés, Seva is all earthy tones, zen energy, and garden views. The plant-based menu is solid, the vibe is peaceful, and there’s a mini jungle out front if you need some shade and silence. It’s the perfect spot to relax and recharge with a friend.

Location: Jumeirah 1, Beach Road, Street 27B

Times: Daily 8am to 10pm

Contact: (058) 543 5888. @sevatable

