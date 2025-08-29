UAE weather: We’re in for another sizzling day with soaring temperatures and humid conditions

UAE weather is still scorching the country, with the National Center of Meteorology (NCM) warning of extreme heat, rising humidity, and even a chance of rain in some areas. But with the Suhail star’s rise, we can hope to see a drop in temperatures soon.

Signs of change

On August 24, the Suhail star rose in UAE skies, an important moment in Arab tradition. Its appearance is seen as a signal that the intense summer heat may soon start to ease, hopefully bringing cooler evenings as autumn approaches.

Earlier this month, the Al Mirzam period – a seasonal phase marked by blazing heat and dry winds, came to an end. Together, these signs suggest that the worst of the scorching summer temperatures may be behind us.

How hot will it get today?

The hottest temperatures are expected in the country’s interior, where highs could reach between 42°C and 47°C.

Dubai: Up to 41°C today, dropping to 31°C overnight

Abu Dhabi: Hotter still, with highs of 42°C and a real-feel of 44°C by midday. Nighttime lows also around 31°C

Coastal areas: Between 38°C and 43°C

Mountain regions: A cooler 31°C to 36°C

Yesterday, the highest recorded temperature was 47.9°C in Hamim (Al Dhafra) and Al Wathbah, Abu Dhabi.

Humidity and fog on the way

While today is hot and mostly sunny, humidity levels are also expected to rise leading into Saturday morning. This means coastal and western areas could see fog or mist forming, especially around dawn.

Chance of rainfall in the east

According to the NCM, some parts of the eastern UAE may get localized rainfall today, thanks to convective cloud formation.

Dusty winds expected

Winds will be light to moderate (10 to 25 km/h), occasionally picking up to 40 km/h, especially with cloud activity. This could stir up dust and sand in exposed areas. Both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea are expected to remain slight, so no rough seas are forecast.

Safety tips for residents

With scorching heat and sticky humidity, health officials urge residents to:

Avoid outdoor activities in peak afternoon hours

Stay hydrated and carry water with you

Wear loose, light clothing

Watch out for signs of heat-related illness

