Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly spent Dhs19 million on Georgina Rodríguez’s engagement ring, here’s where to find your own diamond showstopper in the UAE

Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo proposed to his girlfriend, Georgina Rodríguez, with a ring so huge it could light up a stadium. She confirmed the news herself on Instagram, captioning a photo of the dazzling ring with “Yes, I do. In this and in all my lives,” making their engagement official after eight years together. This is a man who doesn’t do small gestures. The engagement ring is the kind that stops traffic, sends photographers into a frenzy, and probably made every diamond dealer break into a sweat.

Ronaldo’s football career has been nothing short of legendary and he’s built a legacy bigger than most can imagine. His recent move to Saudi Arabia shook up the football world and reminded everyone he never does anything by halves. So it’s no surprise his engagement ring is just as bold and eye-catching as he is.

Cristiano and Georgina have been turning heads since they met in 2016. Their relationship is built on love, family, and shared dreams. Georgina has made a name for herself as a model and influencer, beyond just being Ronaldo’s partner. Together, they are a modern fairy tale, and this giant ring is the glittering next chapter in their story.

The ring itself is crafted in platinum and features a breathtaking oval-cut diamond at its centre. It sits in a simple double-claw setting that lets the diamond’s natural brilliance shine through. Two matching oval side stones complete the classic three-stone design, elegant without any extra fuss. Experts estimate the centre stone weighs between 22 and 30 carats, with flawless clarity and the rare D colour grade. The side stones are said to be about one carat each, bringing the total to roughly 37 carats. Price estimates for this masterpiece reach up to $5 million, or about 19 million dirhams.

If Ronaldo’s massive, show-stopping ring has you dreaming of your own sparkle upgrade, you’re in luck. The UAE is home to some of the world’s most iconic luxury jewellers, perfect for anyone looking for a diamond that steals the spotlight. Here’s where to go if you want a ring fit for a football legend.

Cartier – Timeless Elegance in Dubai

Cartier is a favourite for royals and celebrities alike. Their boutiques in Dubai Mall and Mall of the Emirates offer everything from classic designs to custom masterpieces. If you want a ring that screams sophistication and history, this is your spot.

Tiffany & Co. – The Magic Blue Box

Nothing says iconic like Tiffany’s signature blue box. Visit their stores in Dubai Mall or other luxury shopping centres to explore dazzling diamond rings that blend timeless style with modern flair. A custom creation here could easily rival Ronaldo’s sparkling giant.

Harry Winston – Hollywood Glamour Meets Dubai

Known for its red carpet diamonds, Harry Winston’s Dubai Mall boutique brings Hollywood glamour straight to your doorstep. If you want a ring that combines star power and exquisite craftsmanship, this is the place to find it.

Graff – For the Ultimate Diamond Experience

If rarity and exclusivity are your thing, Graff in Dubai Mall is where you’ll want to be. Famous for jaw-dropping diamonds and bespoke designs, Graff crafts pieces that push the boundaries of sparkle and luxury, making it perfect for someone who refuses to settle.