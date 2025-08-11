You’ll want to dine at these restaurants close to Etihad Arena to fuel your night

Limp Bizkit has been “rocking the set” for the past three decades, and they will be performing in Abu Dhabi for the first time ever this year on August 12 at the Etihad Arena. If you’ve already got your tickets booked, you’re Ready to Go, but eat at one of these restaurants close to the venue beforehand to keep your energy levels high for the whole performance.

Here are 13 places to eat before the Limp Bizkit performance at Etihad Arena

Asia Asia

Trendy Asiatic decor, a great menu that rolls out all the Asian specialities you came for, and a gorgeous view of the Yas Bay pier are all that you need before you jump, headbang and dance along to Limp Bizkit.

Location: Asia Asia, Yas Bay Waterfront, Yas Island

Times: Mon to Thurs 5pm to 1am, Fri 12pm to 1am, Sat 2pm to 1am

Contact: (02) 235 8663

abudhabi.asia-asia.com

Barbossa

Want to experience vibrant beats before the battle? Barbossa is the place to be. Known for its Mexican and Latin American flavours and a lively atmosphere, this restaurant combines authentic flavours with brilliant beats. PS: there are some cool deals to enjoy here, but make plans to visit another time to enjoy them to avoid missing even a second of the performance.

Location: Barbossa, Yas Bay Waterfront, Yas Island

Times: Sun to Wed 12pm to 1am, Thurs and Fri 12pm to 3am, Sat 1pm to 3am

Contact: (050) 185 8068

@barbossa_auh

Bua Thai Café

Want to keep it casual, yet flavourful? Bua Thai Café brings a cosy slice of Bangkok to Yas Bay, with comforting Thai classics. Pick from fragrant green curry to punchy papaya salad and creamy Thai iced teas.

Location: Bua Thai Café by Desert Lotus, Yas Bay Waterfront, Yas Island

Times: Sun to Thurs 12pm to 11pm, Fri and Sat 12pm to 12am

Contact: (02) 575 3158

@buathaicafe

Bushra by Buddha-Bar

Want a dash of drama with your meal? Bushra by Buddha-Bar serves it up in a glamorous, lounge-style setting. Tuck into bold Levantine flavours such as shanklish with avocado purée, succulent kebabs, grilled octopus, and more. If you want to check it out after the concert, head on over, as it’s open until 2am.

Location: Bushra by Buddha-Bar, Yas Bay Waterfront, Yas Island

Times: daily 1pm to 2am

Contact: (050) 601 1195

@bushra_abudhabi

Daikan Izakaya

Want your meal to pack a flavourful punch? Daikan Izakaya at Yas Bay is the perfect pit stop. It serves up bold Japanese street food in a cool, industrial-style setting. Think steaming bowls of ramen, crispy gyoza, and signature bao buns. Slurp.

Location: Daikan Izakaya, Yas Bay Waterfront, Yas Island

Times:Sun to Thurs 12pm to 12am. Fri and Sat 12pm to 1am

Contact: (058) 124 1529

@daikanizakaya_ae

EL&N London

Don’t want to miss a second of the Limp Bizkit performance at Etihad Arena? Consider EL&N London. It is probably one of the shiniest restaurants near Etihad Arena, so you can’t miss it. It’s great if what you’re after is a quick bite with a spot of coffee before the music begins. Plus, you’re so close you can see the crowds start to thin as they enter the arena, so you don’t have to wait in line. And you’re sure to walk away with some pretty Instagrammable photos.

Location: EL&N Cafe, Yas Bay Waterfront, Yas Island

Times: daily 12am to 12pm

Contact: (02) 883 9395

ae.elnlondon.com

Hanar

At Hanar, you’ll be spoiled for choice with a menu of Mesopotamian flavours. If this is your choice of restaurant for the night, visit before the concert, as Hanar closes its doors by 11pm.

Location: Hanar, Yas Bay Waterfront, Yas Island

Times: Mon to Fri 5pm to 11pm, Sat 2pm to 11pm and Sun 12pm to 11pm

Contact: (02) 675 1641

@hanar_restaurant

Hunter & Barrel Yas Bay

Love a good steakhouse? Book a table at Australian steakhouse joint Hunter and Barrel, and sink your teeth into a carnivorous feast. Serious comfort food is on the menu here, and it comes in the form of sticky, smoky chicken wings, lightly battered prawns, spicy calamari, and a three-cheese dip with fresh-baked pita bread for dunking. As for the steaks, pick from fillet, rump, striploin, or rib-eye. The sharing steaks start from Dhs590, which is a great option to share with a friend. They even do fire-grilled burgers and vegetarian mains.

Location: Hunter & Barrel, The Pier, Yas Bay Waterfront

Times: daily 11am to 1am

Contact: (02) 886 8299

@hunterandbarreluae

McCafferty’s

Everyone loves McCafferty’s, and if you want a bar that won’t disappoint, make your way to Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island. You will be able to sip on your favourite hops, grapes and cocktails at unbeatable prices. Pair it with some bar bites to ensure you don’t get hungry during the performance.

Location: McCafferty’s, Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island

Times: daily, 9am to 8pm

Contact: (058) 598 3623

@mccaffertysyas

NURI Grill & Bar

NURI Grill & Bar picked up the What’s On award for Favourite Fine Dining Asian Restaurant this year. The sleek Korean steakhouse is one of Yas Bay’s finest, with an enjoyable restaurant and bar experience.

Location: NURI Grill & Bar, Yas Bay Waterfront, Yas Island

Times: Sun to Thurs 12pm to 12am, Fri and Sat 12pm to 1am

Contact: (054) 211 5151

@nurigrillbar

Paradiso Paradiso is a partnership between celebrated French chef Pierre Gagnaire and Nicole Rubi of La Petite Maison in Cannes. Mediterranean is the cuisine to savour here, so expect dishes like snails and roast poussin to fritto misto, pizza, and assorted pasta. Don’t miss your photo op with the cute Vespa out front. Location: Paradiso, Yas Bay Waterfront, Yas Island Times: Sun to Thurs 12pm to 11pm, Fri and Sat 12pm to 1am Contact: (050) 437 2869 @paradisoabudhabi

Siddharta Lounge by Buddha-Bar The Trilogy by Buddha-Bar has a rooftop lounge offering sweeping views of Yas Bay. It’s a neat spot to tuck into a fusion of Mediterranean and Asian flavors. And it’s presented in a tapas-style format, so you won’t be too stuffed as you jump the night away. There’s also an impressive cocktail selection, too. If you want to grab a bite or a drink post the concert, this is a good option, too. Location: Siddharta Lounge by Buddha-Bar, Yas Bay Waterfront, Yas Island Times: Sun to Thurs 5pm to 2am, Fri and Sat 5pm to 3am Contact: (050) 601 1194 @siddhartalounge_abudhabi

The Lighthouse Restaurant and Bar

This exciting Mediterranean restaurant offers up quaint and relaxing vibes if that’s what you’re seeking pre-performance.There are flatbreads and seafood, standout signature cocktails, and waterfront views.

Location: The Lighthouse Restaurant & Bar, Yas Bay Waterfront, Yas Island

Times: Sun to Thurs 8am to 12am, Fri and Sat 8am to 1am

Contact: (02) 236 7831

@thelighthouse_abudhabi

Images: Instagram