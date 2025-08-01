Ocean views or low-lit lounges? Here are some of the best bars in Abu Dhabi this weekend

If you’re looking for a solid spot for a summer night out, Abu Dhabi’s bar scene has something for every mood. Whether it’s a rooftop date night, a catch-up with friends, or a solo evening somewhere with a view, the capital delivers. From the highest bar in the city to modern-style lounges with stunning ocean views, these are the best bars in Abu Dhabi to check out this weekend.

Hidden Bar

If you’re into gin, this is the spot. Hidden Bar houses the city’s largest gin collection, with 237 varieties from 21 countries, plus house-infused options like coriander and rhubarb. Its prohibition-era theme adds character without feeling kitsch. Located just off the lobby, it’s easy to find and has a sleek outdoor terrace overlooking Al Maryah Island’s waters. Perfect for a relaxed date, a catch-up with friends, or winding down with a cigar and a drink.

Location: Rosewood Hotel – Al Maryah Island – MI1 – Abu Dhabi

Times: Daily, 5pm to 3am

Contact: (0)2 813 5520 | @rosewoodabudhabi

Siddharta Lounge

Located within The Trilogy by Buddha-Bar at Yas Bay, Siddharta Lounge brings laid-back luxury with rooftop views and contemporary overall style. Hinging on signature cool beats and elegant design, this three-tier venue channels the same energy as its Dubai counterpart. Go if you’re in the mood for a rooftop drink and a moody atmosphere with good music.

Location: Siddharta Lounge, Yas Bay, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi

Times: Sun–Thu 5pm–2am | Fri–Sat 5pm–3am

Contact: (0)50 601 1194 | @siddhartalounge_abudhabi

La Cava

Tucked beneath Rosewood Abu Dhabi, La Cava is an underground grape bar with a moody, candlelit setting made for quiet date nights. Walls are lined with over 1,000 premium labels, and there’s a walk-in cigar room if that’s your thing. Go if you’re in the mood for deep pours, soft lighting, and a little escape from the city.

Location: La Cava, Rosewood Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi

Times: Tues–Sun 6pm–1am

Contact: (0)2 813 5550 | rosewoodhotels.com

Perlage

 

If you’re in the mood for something low-key but refined, Perlage is a solid choice. Since opening in late 2023, it’s drawn in a loyal crowd with deep red interiors, a speakeasy feel, and an impressive menu focused on premium sparkling drinks. It’s plush, moody, and made for slow evenings over good conversation.

Location: Perlage, The Galleria, Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi

Times: Tues–Sun 8pm–3am

Contact: (0)58 288 8164 | @barperlageae