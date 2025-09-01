Abu Dhabi Police warn motorists against sudden road stops, with fines up to Dh1,500 and black points

Abu Dhabi Police have reminded motorists that pulling over in the middle of the road is not only reckless but also costly. Drivers who stop without a valid reason face a Dh1,000 fine, six traffic points, and an additional Dh500 penalty for obstructing traffic.

The warning is part of the force’s ongoing road safety campaign, launched to curb habits that put lives at risk. Sudden halts can cause pile-ups and serious accidents if other drivers don’t have enough time to react.

In the case of a minor accident, motorists are expected to move their vehicles to the nearest safe parking spot before reporting it through official apps.

When a car breaks down, the right shoulder may only be used in emergencies, with hazard lights switched on and warning signs placed before the nearest safe exit.

The campaign also highlights simple but essential driving habits: sticking to speed limits, maintaining a safe distance, using indicators properly, and staying alert behind the wheel.

The crackdown on unsafe stops comes as Abu Dhabi rolls out wider measures to ease congestion on its roads.

*Driving in Abu Dhabi? Get ready to pay more on the roads from September*

Starting September 1, 2025, the Darb toll system will undergo its most significant change since launch, including extended evening peak hours and the removal of daily and monthly fee caps. Motorists will continue to pay Dh4 per crossing, but unlimited charges during the 7am to 9am and the newly extended 3pm to 7pm windows mean that regular commuters could see higher monthly bills.

The message is clear: keep traffic moving, avoid sudden stops, and make the roads safer for everyone.

Stay up to date with all of Abu Dhabi Police’s announcements only via official channels, including X on x.com/ADPoliceHQ