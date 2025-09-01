Got a few black points on your driver’s licence? Here’s how you can get them reduced

Abu Dhabi Police is giving drivers a chance to reduce black points through special courses taking place during the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX) 2025.

All the details

Abu Dhabi Police announced on social media that it will be running awareness and training workshops during ADIHEX, which runs until September 7, 2025, at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC).

What is ADIHEX?

ADIHEX is an annual event celebrating heritage, hunting, equestrian sports, and lifestyle. It attracts over 100,000 visitors from more than 40 countries. Visitors can explore sectors such as falconry, hunting tourism, equestrian, arts and crafts, RVs, fishing, and camping equipment. This year, new sectors include camels, Arabian salukis, knives, and souqs, highlighting regional traditions and artisanal products.

The event combines culture, education, and adventure, which will draw in a lot of attendees, making it the perfect spot for a lesson from the Abu Dhabi Police.

How does it work?

Have some points on your license, you will fall into one of the categories below. Pick the right one to get those points erased.

Drivers with fewer than 24 points: You can reduce 8 black points from your driving licence by attending a black point reduction course. It will cost you Dhs800.

Drivers with 24 points: If you’ve hit the maximum, you risk losing your licence, but don’t worry. Head over to the Abu Dhabi Police stand, pay Dhs2,400 and attend the licence revocation course to save your licence.

Why is this being done?

The initiative is part of Abu Dhabi Police’s efforts to make roads safer. Instead of just punishing drivers, the courses aim to raise awareness about traffic laws and responsible driving.

Image: Unsplash